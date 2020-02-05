Report: Leicester, Arsenal and Carlo Ancelotti are all interested in £20m-rated player

Joe Rodon has enjoyed a superb Championship season with Swansea City, now Premier League clubs such as Everton and Manchester City are linked.

Swansea City face a fight if they want to hold onto Joe Rodon with Leicester joining a host of Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on the Wales international, according to the Mail.

Young, technically gifted and a natural-born leader? It is fair to say the 6ft 4ins stopper boasts plenty of the attributes that Brendan Rodgers wants from a centre-half.

And with Leicester scouring the market for defensive additions in recent months, trying and failing to sign Jannik Vestergaard, Merih Demiral and co during the January transfer window, it should be no surprise that Rodon also has admirers at the King Power Stadium.

The Mail claims that The Foxes, as well as Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton, are interested in a classy centre-back who, according to the Sun (October 27, page 61), is valued at around £20 million by Swansea.

"He's been as good a centre-back for me (as there is) in the league,” Swans boss Steve Cooper told the BBC of a four-time Wales international who is having a ‘fantastic season’ in the Championship.

At Arsenal, meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is set to take a leaf out of Pep Guardiola’s book by prioritising centre-halves who are as comfortable starting attacks as they are stopping them.

Pablo Mari’s excellent distribution paved the way for a move to the Emirates and Rodon, who has completed 84 per cent of his passes for Swansea, shares similar attributes to the Spaniard.

Everton are also one centre-back short, having failed to replace either Kurt Zouma or Phil Jagielka last summer, even though the similarly silky Mason Holgate has made a real impression of late.