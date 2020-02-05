Quick links

West Ham United

La Liga

Premier League

Report explains why West Ham decided against signing £25m defender in January

Danny Owen
West Ham manager David Moyes looks on during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium on February 01, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United have made so many defensive mistakes in the Premier League so will they regret not signing Unai Nunez from Athletic Bilbao?

Unai Nunez of Athletic Club reacts during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 22, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

West Ham United backed away from the chance to sign Unai Nunez during the January transfer window as they still have doubts about the £25 million Athletic Bilbao defender, according to AS.

The 2019/20 season has been a strange one for a 23-year-old centre-back.

Nunez produced a faultless performance on the opening day of the campaign as Athletic stunned champions Barcelona at the San Mames and, in a goalless draw against Real Madrid just before Christmas, the Spain international left Karim Benzema stunned with a scarcely-believable backheel clearance from almost on the goal line.

 

But, in total, Nunez has started just seven La Liga matches. Despite his undoubted potential, he is yet to establish himself as a first-team regular in the Basque country.

Perhaps this is why West Ham decided against triggering the £25 million release clause in the silky centre-back’s contract during the January transfer window. AS reports that the Hammers were indeed interested but their reservations, plus the ‘complexity’ of a potential deal, put them off.

Dominic Solanke of Liverpool and Unai Nunez of Athletic Club battle for possession during the Pre Season Friendly match between Liverpool and Athletic Club at Aviva Stadium on August 5,...

Nunez will surely get a move sooner rather than later, however. The giants of Bayern Munich remain keen, as do other clubs in England and Germany. In this day and age, £25 million is hardly an eye-watering sum either for a defender who already has one Spain cap under his belt.

And with West Ham’s shocking collapse at home to relegation rivals Brighton still fresh in the mind, the London Stadium faithful might already be ruing the failure to bring a defender with Nunez’s class and quality to England when they had the chance.

Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena have all made horrific, costly mistakes since Christmas alone.

Leondro Trossard of Brighton and Hove Albion attempts to get away from Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton &...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch