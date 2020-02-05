Quick links

Report: Aston Villa already planning summer swoop for PL rivals' £9m flop

Danny Owen
Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa looks on before the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.
Alexander Sorloth did not score a single Premier League goal for Crystal Palace but a loan spell at Trabzonspor could reportedly pave the way for a move to Villa Park.

Alexander Sorloth of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley FC at Selhurst Park on December 1, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa are eyeing up a shock deal to sign Crystal Palace flop Alexander Sorloth at the end of the season, according to Turkish Football.

While Palace are sitting amongst the Premier League’s lowest goal-scorers, with manager Roy Hodgson bemoaning the lack of attacking additions during the January transfer window, the Eagles’ forgotten man is enjoying the best season of his career away from Selhurst Park.

 

Sorloth failed to score in 16 league games for Palace after his £9 million move from Midtjylland. But, since heading out on loan to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, the rangy target man has found the net 21 times in all competitions.

In fact, he has been so impressive that a second chance in England now looks like a possibility, albeit with Villa, rather than the shot-shy Londoners.

Turkish Football claims that Dean Smith’s side are sending scouts across the continent to watch Sorloth in action as they weigh up whether or not to bring him to Villa Park in the summer transfer window.

Gent's Alexander Sorloth celebrate after scoring during a soccer match between Sint-Truidense VV and KAA Gent, Sunday 17 March 2019 in Sint-Truiden, on the 30th day of the 'Jupiler Pro...

The Midland giants have focused on signing a target man with a fearsome aerial ability since returning to the Premier League and, like Wesley Moraes and Mbwana Samatta, the 22-time Norway international fits the bill.

With the likes of Jack Grealish, Ahmed Elmohamady and Conor Hourihane providing excellent deliveries into the box, there is no reason to believe that a man who flopped at Palace cannot thrive at Villa.

Trabzonspor have the option to sign Sorloth permanently for £5 million but, according to Turkish Football, their precarious finances could scupper the deal.

Tosin Adarabioyo of West Bromwich Albion battles for possession with Alexander Sorloth of Crystal Palace during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Crystal...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

