Report: Aston Villa already planning summer swoop for PL rivals' £9m flop

Alexander Sorloth did not score a single Premier League goal for Crystal Palace but a loan spell at Trabzonspor could reportedly pave the way for a move to Villa Park.

Aston Villa are eyeing up a shock deal to sign Crystal Palace flop Alexander Sorloth at the end of the season, according to Turkish Football.

While Palace are sitting amongst the Premier League’s lowest goal-scorers, with manager Roy Hodgson bemoaning the lack of attacking additions during the January transfer window, the Eagles’ forgotten man is enjoying the best season of his career away from Selhurst Park.

Sorloth failed to score in 16 league games for Palace after his £9 million move from Midtjylland. But, since heading out on loan to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, the rangy target man has found the net 21 times in all competitions.

In fact, he has been so impressive that a second chance in England now looks like a possibility, albeit with Villa, rather than the shot-shy Londoners.

Turkish Football claims that Dean Smith’s side are sending scouts across the continent to watch Sorloth in action as they weigh up whether or not to bring him to Villa Park in the summer transfer window.

The Midland giants have focused on signing a target man with a fearsome aerial ability since returning to the Premier League and, like Wesley Moraes and Mbwana Samatta, the 22-time Norway international fits the bill.

With the likes of Jack Grealish, Ahmed Elmohamady and Conor Hourihane providing excellent deliveries into the box, there is no reason to believe that a man who flopped at Palace cannot thrive at Villa.

Trabzonspor have the option to sign Sorloth permanently for £5 million but, according to Turkish Football, their precarious finances could scupper the deal.