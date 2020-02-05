Quick links

'Moment of brilliance': Oxford man left blown away by Newcastle star

Danny Owen
Newcastle fans celebrate the third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Premier League Newcastle United beat third-tier Oxford in the FA Cup fourth round thanks to Allan Saint-Maximin's stunning winner at the Kassam Stadium.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United FC (10) celebrates after scoring the winning goal in extra time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle...

Oxford United defender Rob Dickie was left to rue a ‘moment of brilliance’ from Allan Saint-Maximin after the Newcastle United star’s stunning winner in Tuesday’s dramatic FA Cup replay, speaking to the Oxford Mail.

It was a game of great goals at the Kassam Stadium but The Magpies’ £16 million summer signing saved the best till last.

After a plucky Oxford had fought back from 2-0 down to force extra time, their hearts and hopes were broken in the 116th minute as Saint-Maximin cut inside from the right and launched a rocket of a shot into the top corner for Simon Eastwood’s net.

 

The fleet-footed Frenchman remains infuriatingly erratic but, on his day, he has the talent and skill to turn a game on it’s head in the blinking of an eye – something Dickie knows all about now.

“To go all the way to extra time and not come away with a win is really disappointing. We’re proud, but to be honest we felt like they were there for the taking at one point,” he said.

“It’s come down to a moment of brilliance and sometimes you just have to hold your hands up.”

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United FC (10) scores the winning goal in extra time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam...

Although Newcastle almost threw away the win thanks to stunning strikes from Liam Kelly and Nathan Holland in the final few minutes of normal time, it was still a night full of positives as Steve Bruce’s side reached the fifth round for the first time in the Mike Ashley era.

Joelinton netted his only his third goal for the club, albeit before limping off with an injury, while the likes of Fabian Schar, Matt Ritchie and Saint-Maximin himself emerged unscathed after recent spells on the sidelines.

Joelinton celebrates to fans after scoring Newcastle's second goal during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 04,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

