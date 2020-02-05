'Made me a new man': Everton star says he's learned something completely new

Alex Iwobi swapped Arsenal for Everton for £35m but he is yet to make an impact since Carlo Ancelotti returned to the Premier League at Goodison Park.

Alex Iwobi believes he is a ‘new man’ at Everton after honing his defensive side of the game at Goodison Park, speaking to the club’s official website.

Eyebrows were certainly raised when The Toffees invested £35 million on a man who had never really built on his initial promise at Arsenal on the final day of the summer transfer window and, in truth, the Nigeria international is yet to live up to his massive price-tag on Merseyside.

In 21 games, Iwobi has produced just two goals and one assist from his favoured left-wing role. And, thanks to an ill-timed hamstring injury, the versatile forward has played just 76 minutes of Premier League football since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva at the helm.

Nonetheless, Iwobi feels he has become a much more rounded player since swapping North London for Liverpool, having embraced the more unglamorous elements of his role.

“This is a whole different game for me. The Evertonians here, not just the players but the fans and staff… everyone wants to give 100 per cent,” the 23-year-old said.

“I am enjoying that side of the game. It has made me a new man in that sense. I wasn’t particularly like that [before coming to Everton] but I have had to buy into it and show more hunger when I am playing and towards the fans.

“It is good for me. Here, I have to focus tactically when we do not have the ball. I have to track back a bit more, carry out more defensive duties.

“No matter who I play for, I give 100 per cent. Everton are making me do that and I am enjoying it.”

Iwobi’s comments don’t exactly reflect well on the Unai Emery era at Arsenal.

Under the Spaniard, the Gunners quickly unravelled after a bright start with a clear lack of effort and team-ethic on the pitch leading to apathy in the stands. And while Iwobi was not one of the main culprits, it certainly seems that Emery would have benefitted from some more defensive drills on the training ground.