Director suggests Wolves and Tottenham never had a chance of £17m signing

Three Premier League clubs, Wolves, Spurs and Leicester City, were left disappointed when Dani Olmo joined Bundesliga title-chasers RB Leipzig instead.

RB Leipzig newbie Dani Olmo never had any intention of moving to England during the January transfer window despite links with Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Dinamo Zagreb’s director of football Zoran Mamic has told Sportske Novosti.

After being linked with clubs all over the continent, including a shock return to Barcelona, a La Masia graduate decided to link up with Julian Nagelsmann, Timo Werner and co in Germany last month.

Olmo, who is desperate to secure a place in Spain’s upcoming Euro 2020 squad, is the latest exciting young talent to choose the Bundesliga high-flyers in the hope that Red Bull does, in fact, give you wings. According to Goal, title-chasing Leipzig have paid £17 million for the winger’s signature.

Wolves, Tottenham and Leicester City will have been left disappointed by Olmo’s decision, with Sportske Novosti claiming that the Premier League trio were hoping to win the race for one of the game’s most coveted young attackers.

But it seems that they were wasting their time all along.

“Dani did not want to go to England, he insisted on Leipzig,” explained Mamic, who believes a move to Bayern Munich was also on the cards.

“If we had had a day or two more, he would probably have gone to Bayern. But Dani said he wanted to Leipzig, he was very keen on the option and we should respect it.”

In Nagelsmann, Leipzig have a coach who has already established himself as one of the best around when it comes to helping players build on their potential.

And if he can work his magic on Olmo, like he has done with Werner, Kerem Demirbay, Serge Gnabry and co, there is no reason to believe that the Spanish international will not end up in the Premier League sooner rather than later anyway.