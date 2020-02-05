Quick links

'Days are numbered': Celtic fans think £2m player is 'offski'

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Marian Shved has been left out of Celtic's Europa League squad.

Ukraine's Maryan Shved (R) and France's Jean-Philippe Gbamin vie during the UEFA Euro 2017 U21 Championship qualifying football match between Ukraine and France at Obolon Arena stadium in...

It isn't looking good for Marian Shved at Celtic.

The Ukraine international has only managed 15 minutes of domestic football this season - and that came way back in October.

On Tuesday, Celtic boss Neil Lennon revealed that the 22-year-old winger had been dropped from his Europa League squad for the knockout phase after claiming that he's been 'struggling' in training.

Shved joined the Hoops in a £2 million deal last January under Brendan Rodgers [The Scottish Sun] but, despite needing additional wide support, Lennon appears very reluctant to use him.

 

And some fans of the Parkhead club believe that his latest snub is an ominous sign that he isn't going to make the grade in Glasgow.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter to his Europa League omission.

In fairness to Shved, Lennon also noted that he's a 'very talented player' and lord knows the Celtic faithful are desperate to see him fulfill his potential.

He scored a worldie in Champions League qualification last summer but that's virtually the best and only thing he has done in a Bhoys shirt to date.

But time will tell whether this Europa League snub spurs him on or causes him to decline further.

Omer Bayram (L) of Turkey in action against Marian Shved (R) of Ukraine during a friendly match between Turkey and Ukraine at Antalya Stadium in Antalya, Turkey on November 20, 2018.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

