'Days are numbered': Celtic fans think £2m player is 'offski'

Marian Shved has been left out of Celtic's Europa League squad.

It isn't looking good for Marian Shved at Celtic.

The Ukraine international has only managed 15 minutes of domestic football this season - and that came way back in October.

On Tuesday, Celtic boss Neil Lennon revealed that the 22-year-old winger had been dropped from his Europa League squad for the knockout phase after claiming that he's been 'struggling' in training.

Shved joined the Hoops in a £2 million deal last January under Brendan Rodgers [The Scottish Sun] but, despite needing additional wide support, Lennon appears very reluctant to use him.

And some fans of the Parkhead club believe that his latest snub is an ominous sign that he isn't going to make the grade in Glasgow.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter to his Europa League omission.

Looks like Shved’s days are numbered despite Lenny giving him big licks in Dubai? — Gerry Weir (@CornerstoneMge) February 4, 2020

This Shved disrespect is getting too much for me pic.twitter.com/q8s5mztNG4 — Smithers (@Smid44) February 4, 2020

That'll be Shved offski then. — Rab Smith (@whitisthecraic) February 4, 2020

Shved out is not a good sign for the lad — cheapey (@davidcheape) February 4, 2020

Shveds surely a gonner — Barry Mc Gowan (@fuckaduct) February 4, 2020

In fairness to Shved, Lennon also noted that he's a 'very talented player' and lord knows the Celtic faithful are desperate to see him fulfill his potential.

He scored a worldie in Champions League qualification last summer but that's virtually the best and only thing he has done in a Bhoys shirt to date.

But time will tell whether this Europa League snub spurs him on or causes him to decline further.