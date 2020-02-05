Team Kaylie: Who is David Gridley? Meet the heartthrob on Instagram and explore his previous roles!

The latest batch of Team Kaylie episodes confirms it as a feel-good gem.

David Gridley has become a firm favourite thanks to Team Kaylie.

Netflix, keep 'em coming!

It's quickly become a show favoured by many on the wonderful streaming service, telling the story of a 19-year-old billionaire who is suddenly sentenced to community service. She is made to work at a middle-school and lead the Wilderness Club, made up of a varied group of kids she soon grows attached to.

Team Kaylie was created by Tracy Bitterolf and directed by Bob Koherr, first arriving on Netflix on Monday, September 23rd 2019. Part 3 has just landed and audiences have been given a generous nine episodes to dive into, which it's fair to say, most have raced through rather quickly.

It's arguably been the best part yet. Some characters have really stood out this time around, with one, in particular, earning attention...

David Gridley in Team Kaylie

David Gridley stars in Team Kaylie as Colt Axelrod.

As noted by Team Kaylie Fandom, he is the leader of the Lumberjacks, the Porcupines rivals. He's a pretty great character all-around, and it'll be interesting to see how his and Kaylie's relationship blossoms.

Fans definitely want to see the actor score more screentime:

David Gridley: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, David first appeared on screens in a short called O'Angelo (he played Angelo) back in 2013, the same year he starred as PFC Green in TV series Army Wives.

Since then, he's racked up a wealth of TV experience, showcasing his talents in such shows as Guidance (Tyler James), Star (Waiter), Love Daily (Cole), Dynasty (Connor) and The Last Ship (SN Henry Bell).

He's also starred in a number of feature films, including 2015's The Duff (Allen) starring Mae Whitman and Bella Thorne, Rhino (Chris Newton) and BAB (Brenton). Other short work includes The Lost (Andrew), Good for Grapes: Waiting on a Ghost, Prelude (Lost Soldier) and Retribution (Killian).

Let's also consider the future, because he's already locked in to play Ryan in the forthcoming horror-thriller film Stoker Hills, directed by Benjamin Louis (he previously helmed State's Evidence).

David Gridley attends the ECOLUXE Park City

Follow David Gridley on Instagram

If you're a fan, you know what to do...

You can find David on Instagram over at @david_gridley; he currently has over 3,000 followers.

There are some stunning and stylish snaps on there to take a look through, as well as some work-related posts. There's even some Joker cosplay going on - what more could you want!

We look forward to seeing more Team Kaylie down the line.

