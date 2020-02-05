Quick links

Liverpool

The FA Cup

Curtis Jones sends message to Liverpool fans

Giuseppe Labellarte
Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrates at full time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury at Anfield on February 4, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Liverpool academy prodigy became the Reds' youngest ever captain last night.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrates at full time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury at Anfield on February 4, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has taken to Twitter with a heartfelt message following his history-making exploits on Tuesday night.

The Reds overcame Shrewsbury in their FA Cup fourth round replay at Anfield, with Jones becoming the youngest ever Liverpool captain at the age of 19 years and five days.

Jones is very highly rated at Anfield and is deemed one of the club's most promising academy prospects, and following his winning goal against Everton in the FA Cup third round, he now has another superb notch on his CV.

 

Aside from the personal achievement, Jones also did superbly at leading Liverpool to victory, an own goal by former Manchester United academy defender Ro-Shaun Williams proving the difference between the two sides on Merseyside.

Jones showed desire, determination and flair on the night, and didn't let a first-half blow to the face - and ensuing medical treatment - get to him, his next action after returning to play in the shape of a rabona cross.

Here is what Jones wrote on social media, plus some response from Liverpool fans:

Up next for Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup is Chelsea at Anfield on 5 March - will Jurgen Klopp keep the faith with his youngsters in the cup?

Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 with Jurgen Klopp the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch