Curtis Jones sends message to Liverpool fans

The Liverpool academy prodigy became the Reds' youngest ever captain last night.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has taken to Twitter with a heartfelt message following his history-making exploits on Tuesday night.

The Reds overcame Shrewsbury in their FA Cup fourth round replay at Anfield, with Jones becoming the youngest ever Liverpool captain at the age of 19 years and five days.

Jones is very highly rated at Anfield and is deemed one of the club's most promising academy prospects, and following his winning goal against Everton in the FA Cup third round, he now has another superb notch on his CV.

Aside from the personal achievement, Jones also did superbly at leading Liverpool to victory, an own goal by former Manchester United academy defender Ro-Shaun Williams proving the difference between the two sides on Merseyside.

Jones showed desire, determination and flair on the night, and didn't let a first-half blow to the face - and ensuing medical treatment - get to him, his next action after returning to play in the shape of a rabona cross.

Here is what Jones wrote on social media, plus some response from Liverpool fans:

Unbelievable feeling and dream come true to make history by being the youngest ever @liverpoolfc captain. What a win and what a performance by the whole team!!! Next round..... pic.twitter.com/TmwtljKZ3P — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) February 4, 2020

Yes captain! — Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) February 4, 2020

Have you told Martinelli and Greenwood to come outside yet? — (@BSSLFC) February 4, 2020

My man ... Congratulations to you and all the lads. Made us proud again — Minamino Mischief (@MinaminoMischi1) February 4, 2020

Up next for Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup is Chelsea at Anfield on 5 March - will Jurgen Klopp keep the faith with his youngsters in the cup?