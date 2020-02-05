'Could be a big player': Some Newcastle fans react to Bruce signing's latest performance

Newcastle United beat Oxford United in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup after seeing off Oxford United on Tuesday night.

The Magpies could only manage a 0-0 draw in the first game at St James' Park, meaning they faced a trip to the Kassam Stadium last night.

Steve Bruce went with a 5-3-2 system, and saw his side take the lead as Sean Longstaff fired a powerful drive from the edge of the box into the roof of the net.

Newcastle looked to be coasting to a win when Joelinton raced clear to make it 2-0, but Liam Kelly's free kick gave Oxford late hope.

Nathan Holland then dragged the game to extra time with a last-gasp equaliser, but there was no happy ending for the League One side as Allan Saint-Maximin crashed home the winner.

Newcastle set up a tie with West Bromwich Albion in the next round, and will be hoping to actually progress at the first time of asking, having already gone through two replays.

Midfielder Nabil Bentaleb made another start as he looks to build up his fitness and shake off some cobwebs, and fans were left impressed with the Algerian's display alongside the Longstaff brothers in the Newcastle midfield.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Bentaleb as 'absolutely class', 'terrific' and 'delightful', believing that he could now be a big player moving forward as he starts to look fitter, whilst praising his decision making and technique on the ball.

Bentaleb looking a lot fitter than the weekend. Could be a big player for us for the rest of the season #NUFC — Dan Saunders (@_saunders_1997) February 4, 2020

Bentaleb is cold. Adds so much quality to our central midfield with his calm ability on the ball #nufc — Rafa’s Goatee (@Rafasgoatee) February 4, 2020

Bentaleb is absolutely class!!! #nufc — David Tench (@DT3NCH) February 4, 2020

Bentaleb has been terrific — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) February 4, 2020

Bentaleb is looking like a delightful player for us #NUFC — Ollie Maxwell (@olliemaxwell14) February 4, 2020

Bentaleb is an absolute baller like — The McCoyster (@McCoy_NUFC) February 4, 2020

I know it’s against a League 1 team, but Bentaleb has looked quality tonite. #nufc — Dave Binks (@whyayeman1955) February 4, 2020

Bentaleb has looked decent the few times he's played, could be a valuable player for us in the second half of the season #NUFC — Angel (@01dunnn) February 4, 2020

Bentaleb is a classy centre mid tbf #nufc — Ant (@furrygiblets) February 4, 2020

I know its Oxford & no disrespect but liking the look of Bentaleb #nufc good touch — Scotty NUFC (@ScottyT9804) February 4, 2020

#bentaleb has been so impressive. Seems, always to have time to pick thevright pass and thrn do it. #nufc — John D. Lewis (@John_D_Lewis) February 4, 2020

Bentaleb looked tidy mind ! #nufc — geesingh (@geesingh7) February 4, 2020

Thought joelinton and bentaleb were absolutely brilliant tonight. Especially since they're both essentially running on fumes #NUFC — Matthaus (@GeordieDubravka) February 4, 2020

Bentaleb is a lovely, lovely footballer. #NUFC — ᴄᴏɴɴᴏʀ (@ConnorLinsdell9) February 5, 2020

Bentaleb looked quality too lastnight, more minutes under the belt and will be a top player for us, keep longstaff further forward too, some good link up play



Surely got enough to beat WBA #NUFC — Cal (@Cal_reed96) February 5, 2020