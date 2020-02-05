Quick links

'Could be a big player': Some Newcastle fans react to Bruce signing's latest performance

Newcastle Fans celebrate after Newcastle winthe Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on April 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.
Newcastle United beat Oxford United in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

Nabil Bentaleb of Newcastle United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on February 4, 2020 in Oxford, England.

Newcastle United are through to the fifth round of the FA Cup after seeing off Oxford United on Tuesday night.

The Magpies could only manage a 0-0 draw in the first game at St James' Park, meaning they faced a trip to the Kassam Stadium last night.

Steve Bruce went with a 5-3-2 system, and saw his side take the lead as Sean Longstaff fired a powerful drive from the edge of the box into the roof of the net.

 

Newcastle looked to be coasting to a win when Joelinton raced clear to make it 2-0, but Liam Kelly's free kick gave Oxford late hope.

Nathan Holland then dragged the game to extra time with a last-gasp equaliser, but there was no happy ending for the League One side as Allan Saint-Maximin crashed home the winner.

Newcastle set up a tie with West Bromwich Albion in the next round, and will be hoping to actually progress at the first time of asking, having already gone through two replays.

Nabil Bentaleb of Newcastle United is challenged by Mark Sykes of Oxford United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on...

Midfielder Nabil Bentaleb made another start as he looks to build up his fitness and shake off some cobwebs, and fans were left impressed with the Algerian's display alongside the Longstaff brothers in the Newcastle midfield.

Fans took to Twitter to praise Bentaleb as 'absolutely class', 'terrific' and 'delightful', believing that he could now be a big player moving forward as he starts to look fitter, whilst praising his decision making and technique on the ball.

