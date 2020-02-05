Confirmed Tottenham v Southampton lineups: Parrott on the bench, Lo Celso absence explained

Tottenham Hotspur take on Southampton this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Winks, Dier; Son, Ndombele, Sessegnon; Lucas.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Gazzaniga, Sanchez, Cirkin, Skipp, Fernandes, Alli, Parrott.

Southampton starting XI: Gunn; Ward-Prowse, Bednarek, Stephens, Bernard; Redmond, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Boufal; Ings, Long.

Southampton substitutes: Lewis, Vokins, Vestergaard, Smallbone, Armstrong, Adams, Obafemi.

Tottenham start with Hugo Lloris in goal, behind a back four of Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga.

Eric Dier and Harry Winks start in midfield, with Tanguy Ndombele seemingly pushed forward as a number 10 tonight.

Ryan Sessgnon starts on the left, with Son Heung-min on the right, and Lucas Moura leading the line - but Son and Lucas may just interchange, as they did against Manchester City.

Troy Parrott is given a spot on the bench, alongside Paulo Gazzaniga, Davinson Sanchez, Dennis Cirkin, Oliver Skipp, Gedson Fernandes and, bizarrely, Dele Alli, who was substituted through injury against Manchester City.

Giovani Lo Celso is out with with a minor thigh problem, whilst a groin issue keeps Erik Lamela out this evening.

Meanwhile, Southampton have Angus Gunn in goal, with James Ward-Prowse, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens and Ryan Bertrand as the back four.

Oriol Romeu and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg start in midfield with Nathan Redmond and Sofiane Boufal operating out wide.

Danny Ings and Shane Long lead the line again tonight, with Che Adams and Michael Obafemi on the bench.

Harry Lewis, Jake Vokins, Jannik Vestergaard, Will Smallbone and Stuart Armstrong make up the rest of the substitutes this evening.