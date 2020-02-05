Quick links

Confirmed Rangers line-up: Hagi starts, Katic dropped to the bench

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium
Rangers take on Hibernian at Ibrox this evening...

Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Edmundson, Barisic; Davis, Aribo, Arfield; Hagi, Kent, Morelos.

Rangers substitutes: Foderingham, Polster, Katic, Kamara, Barker, Jones, Stewart.

Rangers are looking to get back on track after a 0-0 draw with Aberdeen at the weekend, and really need a win tonight.

The Gers start with Allan McGregor in goal, whilst James Tavernier returns at right back, joining Connor Goldson, George Edmundson and Borna Barisic in the back four.

Steven Davis, Joe Aribo and Scott Arfield line up as the midfield, with Glen Kamara dropped to the bench for tonight's game after some patchy form.

Ianis Hagi makes his first start for Rangers since his deadline day move, and looks to be operating on the right of midfield, with Ryan Kent on the left flank.

Alfredo Morelos leads the attack tonight, but Florian Kamberi is unavailable, as he can't play against parent club Hibernian due to the terms of his loan.

Nikola Katic is only on the bench, alongside Wes Foderingham, Matt Polster, Brandon Barker, Jordan Jones, Greg Stewart and the aforementioned Kamara.

Jermain Defoe remains out through injury, as do Ryan Jack and Filip Helander as Steven Gerrard waits for them to return.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

