Confirmed Celtic lineup: Simunovic starts, Elyounoussi on the bench

Celtic take on Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

Celtic starting XI: Forster; Simunovic, Jullien, Ajer; Forrest, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Taylor; Griffiths, Edouard.

Celtic substitutes: Bain, Welsh, Bolingoli, Rogic, Christie, Elyounoussi, Klimala.

Celtic travel to Fir Park this evening, and will take on Motherwell as they look to tighten their grip on top spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Subscribe

The Bhoys are already seven points clear of Rangers, but know another win tonight will take them a step closer to winning the title yet again.

Celtic start with Fraser Forster in goal, with a back three of Jozo Simunovic, Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer lining up ahead of him.

Neil Lennon goes with 3-5-2 again, meaning James Forrest and Greg Taylor start as the wing backs tonight, with a midfield trio of Scott Brown, Olivier Ntcham and Callum McGregor.

Leigh Griffiths starts again, joining Odsonne Edouard in a dangerous front two, meaning Patryk Klimala has to make do with a place on the bench again.

Scott Bain, Stephen Welsh, Boli Bolingoli, Tom Rogic and Ryan Christie join Klimala on the bench, alongside Norwegian winger Mohamed Elyounoussi as he makes his comeback from injury.