'Come home': Some Newcastle fans are urging 25-year-old to sign for them after his tweet

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side had Jetro Willems on loan this term, but injury has ruled him out for the campaign.

Newcastle United fans have urged Jetro Willems to come back to. St. James’ Park next season after he messaged Allan Saint-Maximin on Twitter.

Newcastle ran out 3-2 winners over Oxford United in the FA Cup last night.

And Willems had a rather cheeky message for the Newcastle attacker at full-time.

if your next celebration is the I will take u out for dinner and u get everything on me(free food is allllwaayss tasty) — Jetro willems (@JetroWillems_15) February 4, 2020

Willems was then inundated with responses, with Newcastle fans wanting the Dutchman back at the end of the season, when he has recovered from injury.

We miss you Jetro, please come back stronger — Angel (@01dunnn) February 4, 2020

Jetro, get well soon! Your home is #nufc — Oirectine #FBPE (@Oirectine) February 4, 2020

Willems was impressive form at Newcastle over the early part of the season, where he became an established part of Steve Bruce’s side’s starting line-up.

Willems made 19 appearances for Newcastle, scoring twice and claiming two assists.

In Willems’s absence Newcastle have gone on to sign Danny Rose to play left-back, and Matt Ritchie has also returned from injury.