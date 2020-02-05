'Come home': Some Newcastle fans are urging 25-year-old to sign for them after his tweet

Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side had Jetro Willems on loan this term, but injury has ruled him out for the campaign.
Newcastle United fans have urged Jetro Willems to come back to. St. James’ Park next season after he messaged Allan Saint-Maximin on Twitter.
Newcastle ran out 3-2 winners over Oxford United in the FA Cup last night.
And Willems had a rather cheeky message for the Newcastle attacker at full-time.
if your next celebration is the I will take u out for dinner and u get everything on me(free food is allllwaayss tasty)— Jetro willems (@JetroWillems_15) February 4, 2020
Willems was then inundated with responses, with Newcastle fans wanting the Dutchman back at the end of the season, when he has recovered from injury.
We miss you Jetro, please come back stronger— Angel (@01dunnn) February 4, 2020
Hahaha dub my guy. Speedy recovery and perminant deal??????— Oliver [DDL] (@nufcoliverr) February 4, 2020
Jetro, get well soon! Your home is #nufc— Oirectine #FBPE (@Oirectine) February 4, 2020
Need you back as soon as possible ♥️— Christine edwards (@Christi39066544) February 5, 2020
Miss you Jetro. We love you get well soon— Lucy T (@_lucynufc) February 4, 2020
Come home Jetro— Luke Messenger (@LukasMessenger) February 4, 2020
Bring him back— James (@Jimbozanne) February 4, 2020
Missing him already. We better sign him permanently in summer x— Guy Powell (@GuyP89) February 4, 2020
Willems was impressive form at Newcastle over the early part of the season, where he became an established part of Steve Bruce’s side’s starting line-up.
Willems made 19 appearances for Newcastle, scoring twice and claiming two assists.
In Willems’s absence Newcastle have gone on to sign Danny Rose to play left-back, and Matt Ritchie has also returned from injury.
