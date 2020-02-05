Quick links

'Come home': Some Newcastle fans are urging 25-year-old to sign for them after his tweet

John Verrall
Richarlison of Everton holds off a challenge from Jetro Willems of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on December 28,...
Steve Bruce's Newcastle United side had Jetro Willems on loan this term, but injury has ruled him out for the campaign.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United FC (10) scores the winning goal in extra time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam...

Newcastle United fans have urged Jetro Willems to come back to. St. James’ Park next season after he messaged Allan Saint-Maximin on Twitter.

Newcastle ran out 3-2 winners over Oxford United in the FA Cup last night.

And Willems had a rather cheeky message for the Newcastle attacker at full-time.

Willems was then inundated with responses, with Newcastle fans wanting the Dutchman back at the end of the season, when he has recovered from injury.

Willems was impressive form at Newcastle over the early part of the season, where he became an established part of Steve Bruce’s side’s starting line-up.

Willems made 19 appearances for Newcastle, scoring twice and claiming two assists.

In Willems’s absence Newcastle have gone on to sign Danny Rose to play left-back, and Matt Ritchie has also returned from injury.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

