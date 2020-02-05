Will there be a Cold Feet series 10? Fans still want more of ITV comedy-drama!

Cold Feet returned to ITV in January 2020 but fans are already thinking about the show's future.

ITV's comedy-drama series Cold Feet is an odd one.

After first hitting our screens 23 years ago in 1997, Cold Feet became one of ITV's best-loved programmes with over nine million viewers tuning in for each episode by 2003's series 5.

However, just as the show's popularity was reaching its peak, it was brought to an end in March 2003.

A whopping 13 years later, Cold Feet returned to our screens and the revived series was given a new lease of life.

Now, Cold Feet has a whole nine series and fans are desperate for news on any future series.

Cold Feet's series 9 return

Cold Feet returned to ITV on January 13th, 2020.

The latest series has again managed to blend the series' typical humour with plenty of tear-jerking drama.

After completing her cancer treatment, Jenny's life has been rocked again by family health issues in series 9 while a person from Adam's past comes back into his life and turns it upside down.

At the time of writing, two episodes remain in the series and fans are no doubt eager to follow each twist and turn as it comes.

Will Cold Feet return for series 10?

It has not yet been confirmed by ITV or Cold Feet's creator Mike Bullen whether or not the much-loved series will return for a 10th series.

However, unless viewing figures for the show suddenly plummet through the floor, it is expected that Cold Feet will return.

Of course, if series 9 concludes with any story threads still needing to be resolved then the already high demand for a series 10 will only increase.

Fans are still keen for more!

Despite there being two episodes remaining in series 9 at the time of writing, it hasn't stopped fans calling for more of the ITV series on social media.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Loved this series of #ColdFeet I’ve cried at every episode. Please commission series 10."

While another fan asked the creator of the show: "@_mikebullen Mike please, please, please write another series (if not 10) of @ColdFeetTV."

And finally, this fan has a theory of how Cold Feet could end: "Hoping we can pull another series out of the bag to round off 10 series."

You can't deny that 10 series would arguably be the perfect way for Cold Feet to end, five series in its first spell and five series in its second.

Of course, we'll have to wait and see if any news emerges regarding Cold Feet's future in the coming weeks and months and we'll be sure to update you as and when we learn more.