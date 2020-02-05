Bruce suggests he's really thinking about using Newcastle player in new position

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff thrived in the FA Cup against Oxford United in a more advanced role.

Steve Bruce has suggested to the Chronicle that Sean Longstaff has ‘given him food for thought’ after excelling in a new position for Newcastle United.

Longstaff has endured a difficult season so far at St. James’ Park, with the youngster not being at his best since suffering with in injury.

However, Longstaff was given a more advanced role in Newcastle’s midfield yesterday and he thrived.

Even though Longstaff was playing against lower league opponents, the Newcastle youngster still showed all the quality which made him such a success last term.

Longstaff scored the opening goal which set Newcastle on their way to victory.

And Bruce said: “He had a serious knee injury towards the back end of last season. People tend to forget that. He’ll learn how to cope with that.

“Today we gave him a bit of freedom and gave me food for thought because we know he can score a goal. We’ve seen that in training enough. We gave him that little bit of freedom and I think he enjoyed it and he put in his best performance of the season by a million miles.”

Longstaff seemed to be much more comfortable with Nabil Bentaleb and his brother, Matty, sat behind him in Newcastle’s midfield.

Longstaff’s goal was also well taken, and with Newcastle needing to add more firepower, he could be a real option in attacking midfield, if he is continues to show such finishing prowess.

Newcastle are next in action in two weekends’ time, when they take on Arsenal and it will be interesting to see if Longstaff is used in an attacking midfield role again.