Bruce comments on whether he actually celebrated Newcastle's third goal with Ashley

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce led his side to a 3-2 victory over Oxford United in the FA Cup.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has refuted suggestions that he celebrated his side’s winning goal with Mike Ashley, with his comments to the Chronicle.

Newcastle picked up a 3-2 victory over Oxford United in the FA Cup last night, with Allan Saint-Maximin crashing home a late winner for the Premier League side.

In the aftermath of the goal Bruce could be seen looking towards the stand.

Quickly there were accusations on social media that Bruce was celebrating the goal with Mike Ashley, who was in the stadium watching.

But Bruce insists that he was actually looking for his son, not Newcastle’s current owner.

“No, no, no, no, no. It was my lad, I think he was still here and that’s who I was looking for,” he said.

“I’m sure (Mike Ashley) will go home delighted. It’s the first time in his era we’ve got past the fourth round, which I’m sure he’ll be delighted about.”

Newcastle had looked to be cruising to success at Oxford, before a late collapse saw them taken to extra-time.

At that point the Magpies could have crumbled, but they fought back to ensure that they got through to the fifth round.

Newcastle will now take on West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup, as they look to make further progress in the competition.