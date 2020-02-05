'Biggest threat to 9-in-a-row': Celtic fans slate 21-year-old on Twitter

Kristoffer Ajer has come under fire from Celtic fans on Twitter.

Kristoffer Ajer hasn't been at his commanding, assured best for Celtic since the return of Scottish football last month.

The Hoops went to Dubai for a warm weather training camp during the winter break and it seems like the towering centre-back hasn't recovered his form from the first half of the campaign.

In the win at Hamilton last weekend, for example, the Celtic defender made a hash of a routine header in an error which led to the hosts almost taking the lead, before they eventually did.

And in tonight's victory away to Motherwell, the Norway international was found wanting yet again.

Not only was Ajer guilty of dodgy positioning at times, but his ball-playing qualities seemed to desert him on occasion, leading to a number of stray passes.

Celtic picked up a 4-0 win nonetheless, but Ajer's form is becoming a worry and here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted on Twitter:

Where is Ajer’s head at just now? He’s been all over the place for the last few games now — Murray (@DMMacdonald96) February 5, 2020

Kristoffer Ajer is the biggest threat to 9 in a row. Atrocious. — AK (@Ants_K) February 5, 2020

Forrest and Ajer contributing absolutely nothing — Robert Paterson⭐ (@madbhoab) February 5, 2020

I can’t get my head around how Ajer is a top level professional who can’t kick a ball with his left foot — Conor McCann (@McCann1967) February 5, 2020

Ajer the worst, Jullien giving away some nightly stuff — euan_cfc (@euan__cfc) February 5, 2020

We need to sort our defence out. Ajer and Jozo making so many errors and Jullien’s covering has bailed them out too many times. — Conor (@ConorM67_) February 5, 2020

Have you also seen Ajer giving countless balls away and letting their strikers get cheap shots away or we ignoring that? — brady bhoy (@mellarker) February 5, 2020

Early goal in the second half to settle the nerves please #Celtic. Formation change with #Ajer to come off if it’s not happening. He’s been a bit of a bomb scare in defence tonight. #MOTCEL — Lord Kevin of Chaol Gleann (@ChaolLord) February 5, 2020

Odsonne Edouard's strike on nine minutes gave Neil Lennon's side a slender advantage at the half-time break.

Celtic steamrolled the Accies in the second half on Sunday and the same happened at Fir Park, with Leigh Griffiths, Callum McGregor and another from Edouard giving them a four-goal lead.