Celtic

'Biggest threat to 9-in-a-row': Celtic fans slate 21-year-old on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
6th May 2018, Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, Scotland; Scottish Premiership football, Heart of Midlothian versus Celtic; Kris Ajer races away from Kyle Lafferty
Kristoffer Ajer has come under fire from Celtic fans on Twitter.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic FC gestures during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Kristoffer Ajer hasn't been at his commanding, assured best for Celtic since the return of Scottish football last month.

The Hoops went to Dubai for a warm weather training camp during the winter break and it seems like the towering centre-back hasn't recovered his form from the first half of the campaign.

In the win at Hamilton last weekend, for example, the Celtic defender made a hash of a routine header in an error which led to the hosts almost taking the lead, before they eventually did.

And in tonight's victory away to Motherwell, the Norway international was found wanting yet again.

 

Not only was Ajer guilty of dodgy positioning at times, but his ball-playing qualities seemed to desert him on occasion, leading to a number of stray passes.

Celtic picked up a 4-0 win nonetheless, but Ajer's form is becoming a worry and here's how fans of the Parkhead club reacted on Twitter:

Odsonne Edouard's strike on nine minutes gave Neil Lennon's side a slender advantage at the half-time break.

Celtic steamrolled the Accies in the second half on Sunday and the same happened at Fir Park, with Leigh Griffiths, Callum McGregor and another from Edouard giving them a four-goal lead.

Kristoffer Ajer of Celtic during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

