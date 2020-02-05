Quick links

'Better player': Some Liverpool fans react to teenager's performance after 'harsh criticism'

Liverpool fans hold scarves ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Sepp Van Den Berg of Liverpool celebrates a full time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury at Anfield on February 4, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool are into the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating Shrewsbury Town 1-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Reds drew the first game 2-2, meaning they had to do it all again last night, taking on the League One side without their entire first team.

Even boss Jurgen Klopp wasn't in attendance, instead handing over the reins to Neil Critchley and the Liverpool Under-23's as they battled for a place in round five.

 

Shrewsbury did have the ball in the net in the second half, but Shaun Whalley's goal was ruled out with the aid of VAR, and Liverpool took advantage.

Neco Williams – who was outstanding throughout – sent the ball forward, and Ro-Shaun Williams misjudged his header and sent the ball into his own net to hand Liverpool a 1-0 win.

Liverpool's kids have pushed the club through to round five, where they will take on Chelsea away from home – and it remains to be seen whether Klopp keeps the faith in his kids.

Shaun Whalley of Shrewsbury Town (l) competes with Sepp Van Den Berg of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on February...

Williams stole the show last night, but another defender enjoyed a strong outing, with Sepp van den Berg – a summer signing from PEC Zwolle – stepping up.

The Dutchman has looked shaky in some appearances this season, but he enjoyed arguably his best performance for Liverpool so far in Tuesday's win.

Fans felt that Van den Berg was 'excellent', 'stunning' and 'brilliant', praising him for becoming a 'better player' having received some harsh criticism this season, with supporters believing he will now go on to be a top player having shown his quality last night.

