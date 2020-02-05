'Better player': Some Liverpool fans react to teenager's performance after 'harsh criticism'

Liverpool beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Liverpool are into the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating Shrewsbury Town 1-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Reds drew the first game 2-2, meaning they had to do it all again last night, taking on the League One side without their entire first team.

Even boss Jurgen Klopp wasn't in attendance, instead handing over the reins to Neil Critchley and the Liverpool Under-23's as they battled for a place in round five.

Shrewsbury did have the ball in the net in the second half, but Shaun Whalley's goal was ruled out with the aid of VAR, and Liverpool took advantage.

Neco Williams – who was outstanding throughout – sent the ball forward, and Ro-Shaun Williams misjudged his header and sent the ball into his own net to hand Liverpool a 1-0 win.

Liverpool's kids have pushed the club through to round five, where they will take on Chelsea away from home – and it remains to be seen whether Klopp keeps the faith in his kids.

Williams stole the show last night, but another defender enjoyed a strong outing, with Sepp van den Berg – a summer signing from PEC Zwolle – stepping up.

The Dutchman has looked shaky in some appearances this season, but he enjoyed arguably his best performance for Liverpool so far in Tuesday's win.

Fans felt that Van den Berg was 'excellent', 'stunning' and 'brilliant', praising him for becoming a 'better player' having received some harsh criticism this season, with supporters believing he will now go on to be a top player having shown his quality last night.

Big shout out to Sepp van den Berg for last night



Has struggled in his first-team appearances to date, but not last night - where he was excellent and composed and showed real promise. Well done, lad pic.twitter.com/4zSjFGargO — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 5, 2020

Van den Berg won every header. He was superb. MOM. — wonitfrombrock (@wonitfrombrock) February 4, 2020

Van Den Berg has had a brilliant game tonight, can tell he’s going to be a top player. #LFC — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) February 4, 2020

The youngsters were all brilliant tonight but a little special mention for Sepp Van Den Berg who was great. Received some harsh criticism in his previous two outings - top performance tonight from the 17-year-old. #LFC — Mark Jepson (@markjepson) February 4, 2020

Sepp van den Berg showed tonight why we signed him - not the quickest player, but he was in the right place at the right time all game. Looked much more confident on the ball as well. #LFC #LIVSHR — The Kopinion (@The_Kopinion) February 4, 2020

Williams and Jones superb tonight, but Sepp Van Den Berg was also brilliant in defence, dont recall him losing a single headed challenge all game.#LIVSHR #LFC — Rich Bailey (@Rich_G_Bailey) February 4, 2020

Sepp Van den Berg deserves a mention. He had a bad game against Villa but tonight he was much better. #LFC — Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) February 4, 2020

Dominant performance at fortress Anfield, thought every one of them were brilliant tonight Sep Van Den Berg had a stormer!! #TellMeMarMeMar @LFC #YNWA — Cav Parry (@CavParry) February 4, 2020

@LFC you forgot about Sepp van den Berg for a minute. Stunning defensive performance — Ossama Youssef (@BrainCreeper) February 4, 2020

Van Den Berg. He has come-on a long way since he joined. Better player. — sinclair bain (@sinclairbain) February 4, 2020