'Legend in the making', 'our own CR7': Some Arsenal fans react to club announcement

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli has been sensational since joining the Gunners last summer.

Arsenal ace Gabriel Martinelli has won the Gunners Player of the Month award for the second time this season (official Arsenal website).

The 18-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano FC last summer for £6million, has thoroughly impressed at the Emirates Stadium since his arrival.

With 10 goals and four assists from just 23 Gunners appearances, he has become the first teenage goalscorer to reach double figures for Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99.

In January, Martinelli scored in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United in North London, before netting at Chelsea and providing an assist for Bukayo Saka against Bournemouth.

The Brazilian picked up 49 percent of the votes cast, with Granit Xhaka in second place with 31 percent and Saka in third place.

Here is what some Arsenal fans have made of Martinelli's latest accolade, as announced on the Gunners' Twitter page:

Massively deserved — Abdulaziz (@AFC14BVB) February 5, 2020

Never in doubt! Our own CR7! — Onwumere Divine (@dunoworld) February 5, 2020

Best player in the world — RJ (@RJ_AFC) February 5, 2020

Well done Gabi! Keep up the great work. Hopefully this season is only the beginning and it'll only be getting better.⚪ — ⚪ ⚪ (@AllAboutTheAFC) February 5, 2020

The best young talent in the world — Met. (@AFCMet) February 5, 2020

No doubt he's gonna be a very great player for us.

Let's repay his hardwork by handing him the No.7 shirt ❤❤ — High Wang (@EmmyDfrosh) February 5, 2020

He deserves it. The Young Man is making good progress. We the Gunners family are impressed and happy with his energy and zeal. — ChiefTitusOtieno (@titus_chief) February 5, 2020

Future Arsenal legend in the making!!! Give him a lifetime contract asap!!!! — arsenalmad79Reloaded (@arsenalmad37) February 5, 2020

Despite having only been at Arsenal for a few months, Martinelli has already been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, as per a report in the Daily Mail from 22 January.

The outlet also claimed that, in response, talks were said to be under way for Arsenal to reward Martinelli - valued by Los Blancos at £50million - with a pay rise from £10,000-per-week to around £30,000-per-week.

Martinelli's current deal at the Emirates will take him until the summer of 2024 (Transfermarkt).