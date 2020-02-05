'Great player', 'improves every game': Arsenal 18-year-old tipped for stardom

Arsenal signed William Saliba last summer but is currently on loan and will link up with the Gunners at the end of the season.
Arsenal have got a "great player" on their books in William Saliba, according to Mathieu Debuchy (Official Ligue 1 podcast).
The Gunners beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of the 18-year-old centre-half in the summer in a £27million deal from Saint-Etienne (BBC Sport).
However, Arsenal had to loan Saliba back to the Ligue 1 club for the entirety of the 2019-20 season as part of the deal.
Saliba has missed a large part of the campaign through injury but impressed on his return against Monaco last week.
Debuchy, formerly of Arsenal but currently a teammate of Saliba at Saint-Etienne, is confident he will thrive when he eventually begins his Premier League career.
"He's a great player," Debuchy told the official Ligue 1 podcast. "I'm so happy for him to play next season for a big club like Arsenal.
"He improves every game and I think he is a great player. He's strong with good technique. He's quick. I think he has a lot of quality to play at Arsenal."
Saliba is due to return to Arsenal at the end of the season, and according to Football London, is set to be a vital part of Mikel Arteta's future plans.
His former coach Fabio Frasconi has spoken highly of him, claiming he plays "like a senator" and "has an incredible mentality".
Frasconi told Eurosport, as quoted by talkSPORT: "What I like, is that even though he signed for Arsenal this summer, even though he is earning a lot of money, even though he is regularly called up to play for France, he has never changed and that is a sign of enormous maturity.
"Look at him, after the derby: he’s the one who leads the atmosphere, who leads the victory cry. He plays like he is trying to build a long-term career with St Étienne despite the fact that he’s joining the Gunners at the end of the year. He has an incredible mentality."
