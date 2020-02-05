Who is Arienne Mandi? The L Word: Generation Q star shines as new Dani Núñez

With both fresh and familiar faces, The L Word: Generation Q is a winner.

Arienne Mandi has captured the attention of The L Word: Generation Q fans.

We're not too surprised!

In fact, the entire cast has won over audiences, they're terrific. When TV series climb from season to season, they can either grow tired and plummet, joining a wealth of forgotten shows, or, they can cement themselves an admirable legacy and bow out with a brilliant finale.

This was the case for Showtime's The L Word, which boasted six seasons from 2004 to 2009. Of course, that didn't stop fans missing it, and it's certainly grown in cult following over the last decade. In more recent years, there has been some hope that it will surface again.

Taking the right approach, they put out The L Word: Generation Q, a sequel series. Performers of the previous series return to reprise their roles, but of course, there's some great new talent aboard too...

(L-R) Stephanie Allynne, Arienne Mandi, Jacqueline Toboni, Katherine Moennig, Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Sepideh Moafi, Rosanny Zayas and Leo Sheng attend the premiere of Showtime's "...

Arienne Mandi stars in The L Word: Generation Q

One of the actresses to impress viewers is Arienne Mandi.

Arienne plays the character of Dani Núñez, who is Sophie's fiancée and Bette's PR manager. She also used to be the director of communications for Núñez Incorporated - her father's company.

She's an incredibly driven and ambitious woman struggling with her belief that she must give more attention to both her work and social life. The conflict is prevalent in the show, but there's even more than that!

Her performance is great, but where have we seen her before?

Arienne Mandi: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in 2014 in the TV series The Interns (she played Mimi).

That same year she also starred in an episode of The Matador (Nicaraguan Girl). Subsequently, she landed roles in the likes of NCIS: Los Angeles (Catalina Diaz), Agent X (Afshan) and Hawaii Five-O ( Carlotta). However, she is perhaps best known for playing Valentina Velez on In the Vault.

It's not all TV though, as she also starred in 2017's Escape Artist (Arienne), Baja (Lisa Bolanos/Lorena De Los Rios) and a short film called Between the Lines (Madeline).

As for the future, she's set to star in an action movie called Break Even (she'll play Maddy) directed by Shane Stanley, which is currently in post-production.

Arienne Mandi attends the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on January 04, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.

Follow Arienne Mandi on Instagram

If you're a fan of her work, you'll definitely want to follow her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @arienne_mandi; she currently has 62.8k followers. In a January post, she shared the news to her followers - as reported by Deadline in the post - that The L Word: Generation Q had been renewed for a second season, writing: "Only thing better than season one #season2 #thelword @sho_thelword. Can't wait to do it again!!!"

You and us both, Arienne.

