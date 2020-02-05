Quick links

'Are there any other clubs?': Some fans react as another Tottenham player is seen with their side

QPR fans arrive at the stadium before the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at Loftus Road on August 22, 2017 in London, England.
Tottenham Hostpur's Jonathan Dinzeyi appeared for Queens Park Rangers on trial this week.

Jonathan Dinzeyi of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on January 15, 2018 in Enfield, England.

Some Queens Park Rangers are bemoaning their side's lack of imagination after another Tottenham Hotspur player arrived at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR already employ former Tottenham players such as Joe Lumley, Dominic Ball, Grant Hall, Charlie Owens and Aramide Oteh, as well as the Spurs loanees Luke Amos and Jack Clarke.

 

And the septet could soon be joined on a full-time basis by Jonathan Dinzeyi, who played for the R's as a trialist earlier this week - though it remains to be seen whether or not the 20-year-old, who scored against Coventry City Under-23s, will be offered a permanent contract.

This is what those of a QPR persuasion are saying on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

Spurs b team ****housing our way to lower mid table and there’s nothing you can do about it #QPR https://t.co/7X3tPnnbC6

— . (@QPR_Harry) February 4, 2020

 

Raised in Enfield, Dinzeyi is a product of the Tottenham academy system, but has yet to progress beyond the club's U23s.

And a handful of Spurs fans have been having their say on the former England U18 player's future... 

 

 

 

It is thought that Dinzeyi's contract expires at the end of this season, hence his new club search.

Tottenham recently allowed the centre-back's teammates Paris Maghoma and Tashan Oakley-Boothe to leave on permanent deals, the pair joining QPR's Championship rivals Brentford and Stoke City respectively.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

