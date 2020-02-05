'Are there any other clubs?': Some fans react as another Tottenham player is seen with their side

Tottenham Hostpur's Jonathan Dinzeyi appeared for Queens Park Rangers on trial this week.

Some Queens Park Rangers are bemoaning their side's lack of imagination after another Tottenham Hotspur player arrived at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

QPR already employ former Tottenham players such as Joe Lumley, Dominic Ball, Grant Hall, Charlie Owens and Aramide Oteh, as well as the Spurs loanees Luke Amos and Jack Clarke.

And the septet could soon be joined on a full-time basis by Jonathan Dinzeyi, who played for the R's as a trialist earlier this week - though it remains to be seen whether or not the 20-year-old, who scored against Coventry City Under-23s, will be offered a permanent contract.

This is what those of a QPR persuasion are saying on Twitter...

Are there any other clubs apart from @SpursOfficial Someone must be on a right good drink — Tony Ryan (@Tonyryan111) February 3, 2020

We may as well get rid of our academy, save a load of £ & just take Spurs cast offs!! — Daniel Gould (@danogould) February 3, 2020

Spurs of course — Lu (@Lucille_24) February 3, 2020

I swear this is just something the board does when they're bored like



Les: "Hi Amit what you up to?"

Amit: "Not much, you?"

Les: "Bit bored actually, was thinking of signing somebody from Spurs to pass the time" https://t.co/hhoyuc7uYf — Antti Korpela (@Antti_K_QPR) February 4, 2020

Spurs b team ****housing our way to lower mid table and there’s nothing you can do about it #QPR https://t.co/7X3tPnnbC6 — . (@QPR_Harry) February 4, 2020

Raised in Enfield, Dinzeyi is a product of the Tottenham academy system, but has yet to progress beyond the club's U23s.

And a handful of Spurs fans have been having their say on the former England U18 player's future...

Shame — Thomas Willett (@ThomasWillett01) February 3, 2020

Hope he stays with us. Rate him highly, he’s still young, no reason to let him go — Tonk (@tinkehh) February 4, 2020

Not sure why you think they won’t. He’s not our best U23 defender, and there’s no real pathway for him to get into senior football. So why shouldn’t he look outwards. — Digital Me (@apxksme) February 3, 2020

It is thought that Dinzeyi's contract expires at the end of this season, hence his new club search.

Tottenham recently allowed the centre-back's teammates Paris Maghoma and Tashan Oakley-Boothe to leave on permanent deals, the pair joining QPR's Championship rivals Brentford and Stoke City respectively.