'Another Firmino': Some Liverpool fans rave about 'scary' prospect

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool youngsters managed to get past Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup last night.

Liverpool fans have hailed the performance of Harvey Elliott against Shrewsbury Town.

Liverpool progressed in the FA Cup last night, after securing a 1-0 victory against their League One opponents.

The Reds named a very young side, but still managed to get past Shrewsbury at Anfield, with an own goal in the second half proving the difference between the two sides.

Liverpool’s young players all caught the eye, with the Reds playing some flowing football throughout the contest.

And Elliott boosted his reputation more than most, after playing a starring role in Liverpool’s success.

Elliott has looked comfortable whenever he has been picked to represent Liverpool’s senior side.

The 16-year-old attacker is brilliant with the ball at his feet, and possesses a huge amount of creativity.

And Liverpool fans are extremely excited about watching Elliott develop on Merseyside.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott stand out every time they play! These two will be part of the first team more often next season. Shout out to Pedro and Nico too! #LFC — M S (@Cheeky_M90) February 4, 2020

Let this sink in all @LFC fans. Harvey Elliott is only 16yo. Oh my word scary — David Trickett (@DT99999) February 4, 2020

Lfc have a new Trent in Neco Williams. A new Henderson in Curtis Jones and an another Firmino in Harvey Elliott. These 3 will save the club a fortune.YNWA. — YNWA6 (@brier_stephen) February 4, 2020

Messi has posters of Harvey Elliott in his room — Liam (@LiamLFCButler) February 4, 2020

I thought Williams played really well and I’m yet to see Elliott play and not be impressed. Lots of good stuff there. — Christine Neville (@SpartacusLFC) February 4, 2020

Harvey Elliott is gonna be some player,brilliant every time I seen him #lfc #FACup — Stevie B (@Ciotog3) February 4, 2020

Elliott man of the match by a mile — I Gnashed I (@Gnashed_GoW) February 4, 2020

Liverpool’s next match in the FA Cup comes against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, when it remains to be seen how strong a line-up Jurgen Klopp will pick.