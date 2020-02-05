Quick links

'Another Firmino': Some Liverpool fans rave about 'scary' prospect

John Verrall
Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrates at full time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury at Anfield on February 4, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool youngsters managed to get past Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup last night.

Liverpool fans have hailed the performance of Harvey Elliott against Shrewsbury Town.

Liverpool progressed in the FA Cup last night, after securing a 1-0 victory against their League One opponents.

The Reds named a very young side, but still managed to get past Shrewsbury at Anfield, with an own goal in the second half proving the difference between the two sides.

 

Liverpool’s young players all caught the eye, with the Reds playing some flowing football throughout the contest.

And Elliott boosted his reputation more than most, after playing a starring role in Liverpool’s success.

Elliott has looked comfortable whenever he has been picked to represent Liverpool’s senior side.

The 16-year-old attacker is brilliant with the ball at his feet, and possesses a huge amount of creativity.

And Liverpool fans are extremely excited about watching Elliott develop on Merseyside.

Liverpool’s next match in the FA Cup comes against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, when it remains to be seen how strong a line-up Jurgen Klopp will pick.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

