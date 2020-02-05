Who is Annette Badland? Midsomer Murders fans have a new favourite character in Fleur Perkins

Midsomer Murders' 21st series is now well underway with a new fan-favourite emerging in Annette Badland's Fleur Perkins.

ITV's Midsomer Murders is, without doubt, one of the longest-running shows currently on TV.

The series has been running since 1997 and in the 23 years since we've seen hundreds of actors appear on the show alongside the Barnabys.

In some of the more recent series, we've seen characters come and go on but as series 21, currently airing on ITV, truly gets underway, one character who's been on the sidelines in the past few series has really been given her chance to shine.

Midsomer Murders series 21

Midsomer Murders returned for its 21st series in 2020 with Neil Dudgeon still leading the way as DCI John Barnaby.

The first episode, which was centred around a Strictly Come Dancing-style competition, arrived on our screens on January 21st.

The National Television Awards kept the second episode from airing at its usual time but last night (February 4th) the second episode finally arrived and placed an unexpected character firmly in the frontlines.

When a real estate agent is murdered in front of a congregated crowd, John Barnaby is joined by Fleur Perkins who is in the process of moving house and inadvertently does her utmost to distract the DCI from the case, at one point leaving the detective assembling flat-pack furniture rather than investigating the murder.

Meet Annette Badland as Fleur Perkins

We first met Fleur Perkins in 2019's series 20. She's introduced as a pathologist and regularly helps John with cases. Until series 21, however, Fleur has only really been a minor character but as we see in episode 2 of the new series, she's got plenty more to give.

Fleur is played by 69-year-old actress Annette Badland who has been hugely active in the industry since making her debut back in 1975.

Annette has been involved in acting from a young age and studied the profession at the East 15 Acting School in London.

After that, she made her first forays into the acting world and began her working life in theatre and made her debut in Stratford's Royal Shakespeare Company in 1973.

What else has Annette Badland been in?

Annette Badland has had over 150 acting roles in her 45-year career.

Her first on-screen appearance came in the TV film The Naked Civil Servant.

Since then, Annette has gone on to appear in some of the biggest and most-watched TV series in the UK with EastEnders, Casualty, Bergerac, Coronation Street, Doctor Who and, of course, Midsomer Murders all appearing in her filmography.

