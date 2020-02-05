'An enigma', 'So laid back': Sky Sports pundit admits he finds Leeds player puzzling

Leeds United are currently sitting in the automatic places in the Championship.

Danny Mills has stated that he sees Kiko Casilla as 'a bit of an enigma' as he feels the Leeds man is 'so laid back' and 'so casual' than he should be.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (04/02/2020 at 11:50 am), former Premier League defender, Mills, admitted that he finds Casilla a bit puzzling as he commented on Leeds' struggle to defend set-piece situations.

“They're not the biggest team,” Mills told Sky Sports. “The two centre-halves. Ben White, I think he's an exceptional defender. Very, very good and Liam Cooper.

“Apart from that, they are a very small side. And they have been vulnerable from set-pieces. The goalkeeper is a bit of an enigma at times. He's so laid back. He's so casual.

“It's great when he's playing out from the back and starting attacks. He has made some very, very important saves. But, every now and again, he comes for a cross and gets nowhere near it. And I think you have to accept the good with the bad, with Casilla in that way.

“Coming for crosses isn't really his forte. And if you haven't got a strong defence that doesn't want to head the ball, that's sometimes where the issue lies.”

Casilla is in the Leeds spotlight once again, and now its for the wrong reasons because his erratic-like behaviour on the line has been coming back into his game in recent weeks.

During Casilla's first six months at Leeds, he displayed poor decision-making and rashness in between the sticks, with his biggest mistake coming in the play-off semi-finals against Derby.

But since the start of this campaign, it seemed as though he had learnt from the previous campaign, and was showcasing some high-quality keeping and much-needed calmness in goal.

However, during a period when Leeds' problems in the attacking third are beginning to resurface once again, Casilla has been showing the form that the Whites faithful simply don't want to see.

Saying that, if the bigger picture, for this season, is looked at then Casilla is having a very good season, he just needs to show his experience and calmness a lot more because it seems as though his teammates need it.