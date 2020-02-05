'Absolutely not': BBC pundit adamant £30m Guardiola player wouldn't make Liverpool's bench

Liverpool are now a mammoth 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Chris Sutton is adamant that Fernandinho wouldn't even make Liverpool's bench in the current position he is playing in as he tried to highlight just how poor Manchester City's defence has been this season.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (03/02/2020), former Premier League striker, Sutton, tried to imagine what City's defence would have been like had Virgil van Dijk moved to the Etihad instead of Liverpool, as he also made his Fernandinho claim.

"Van Dijk was linked with a couple of seasons ago," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Imagine had they signed him! He's relying on a central midfielder as his best centre-back. Would Fernandinho get into the Liverpool team as a centre-back? Absolutely not!

"He wouldn't be sub as a centre-back. You would take Lovren ahead of him. You would take Matip. You would! As a centre-half, you would. Absolutely!"

Fernandinho joined Manchester City in 2013 for £30 million [BBC Sport], and it's fair to say, he has been an outstanding servant for the club.

Previously, it would have been argued that in his natural position, he was the best number 6 in the Premier League, but many perhaps now see Liverpool's Fabinho as the best holder in the business.

City didn't replace Vincent Kompany in the summer, which has clearly had an impact on their results and performances this season, with Aymeric Laporte also being in the treatment room for the majority of this campaign, it has just made matters worse.

Whilst Pep Guardiola has had his issues at the back, Liverpool have thrived with Van Dijk leading the way, with the likes of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren partnering him.

Nonetheless, it could be argued that Laporte is perhaps the only City defender that'd make Liverpool's team, but given how utterly dominant they have been during this campaign, it would be pretty difficult to dislodge anyone from that starting XI.