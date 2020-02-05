A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood after credits keeps fans locked to their seats!

If we could choose to have any neighbour, Tom Hanks would be right up there on the list.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood is worth seeing, but is it worth sticking around after the credits?

Tom Hanks, you've done it again!

The 63-year old American actor is hand down one of the most popular working today, such has been the case for decades. Across his career, he has turned out highlight performances in the likes of Splash, Forrest Gump, The Green Mile, Road to Perdition, Captain Phillips, Saving Private Ryan... honestly, we could be here all day.

In his latest film - A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood - he tackles the role of Fred Rogers, a real-life children's TV presenter with a heart of gold.

It was inspired by the 1998 Esquire article "Can You Say ... Hero?" by Tom Junod and the film stars Matthew Rhys as the at-once sceptical journalist. The film has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, but let's address something.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Susan Kelechi Watson, Tom Hanks, Marielle Heller, Matthew Rhys and Chris Cooper attend the Photo Call for "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" at Four Seasons Hotel...

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood: After credits

If you stick around until just after the film, you'll be treated to a lovely sequence during the credits themselves.

As After Credits highlights, during the credits, we get to witness some behind the scenes magic as the crew assemble and work on the many models we see used during the film. In fact, they're pretty integral to certain scenes.

Accompanying the visuals, they have Mr. Rogers singing “You’ve Got to Do It”, along with footage of him singing to wrap things up.

It's a nice touch to end on, spotlighting the added care they took to help replicate the world of Fred by hand, while also stressing the authenticity of the production.

Fans praise A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

It's been embraced with open arms by most audiences, with many taking to Twitter to offer their thoughts and thanks.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Just back from A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood. Tom Hanks was perfect. Matthew Rhys too. I cried, but went home happy. Stay till the end of the credits if you go. — Annabel Gaskell (@gaskella) February 1, 2020

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood is both an affordable therapy session and a hug from Tom Hanks’ soul ❤️ — Becky Kuek (@BeckyKuek) February 5, 2020

Went to see A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood this morning and it was just lovely ❤ pic.twitter.com/H0u4sjVK6Y — Samajo (@samacu) February 4, 2020

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood is the most powerful film I’ve seen in a long while. It will definitely leave you doing some soul searching. Couldn’t recommend a film any more! #ABeautifulDayInTheNeighborhood #MrRogers pic.twitter.com/m8aoCr6lRm — Sheamus. (@sheamus_hills) February 2, 2020

More from Marielle Heller

Fans of A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood should definitely check out director Marielle Heller's previous work.

Before this, she helmed the fantastic Can You Ever Forgive Me? starring Melissa McCarthy in a career-best performance as Lee Israel.

The film - along with her latest - really helps to capture Marielle's range, as does her directorial feature debut The Diary of Teenage Girl. Considering she's got three solid films under her belt, all varied at that, we can't wait to see what she comes out with next.

