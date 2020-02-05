Quick links

3 big-name Arsenal players’ future reportedly threatened, Arteta’s alleged plan regarding summer incomings

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 2, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Two reports in the British media outline Arsenal’s transfer plan in the summer of 2020.

According to The Sun, Arsenal could sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil in the summer of 2020.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is “eager” to keep striker Aubameyang, but talks over a new contract will start only at the end of the season.

The report has added that forward Lacazette and attacking midfielder Ozil are facing uncertain futures as well, and that all the three big players are “threatened”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail has claimed that Arsenal are prioritising signing a box-to-box midfielder, a central defender and a creative central midfielder in the summer of 2020.

 

Big summer for Arsenal

Arsenal’s summer business will depend on whether or not they are able to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season and clinch a Champions League place.

If the Gunners are able to secure Champions League football for next season, then they should be able to attract quality footballers and also keep Aubameyang at the club, with Barcelona interested in the striker, according to The Sun.

The Gunners are 10th in the Premier League table at the moment with 31 points from 25 matches, as many as 10 points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

