£20m rival club player admits that he talks about Leeds boss Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United greets fans ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds,...
Leeds United are due to face Ollie Watkins' Brentford next week.

Ollie Watkins of Brentford acknowledges the fans during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on October 28, 2019...

The Brentford forward Ollie Watkins has admitted he talks 'a little bit' about the Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The two clubs are competing at the top end of the Championship, with five points separating fifth-placed Brentford from Leeds in second - a much smaller gap than in recent weeks.

Watkins' form - six goals from his last six appearances - is partly behind that.

And asked on Talksport earlier if Leeds and, specifically, their manager have been discussed, Watkins replied: "A little bit. I watched the Leeds documentary and you see when players like Ander Herrera, when he was at Manchester United, were saying he’s the best manager (they've) had, you’ve got to believe (them) really.

 

"The job he’s done at Leeds, the intensity of the players when we played against them - they were fit, they didn’t stop running, they’re always moving.

"And I think it’s a different sort of Leeds we're seeing to the previous three or four years.

"He’s obviously doing a good job but hopefully he tells them to do something stupid this year."

Leeds travel to Brentford in the league on Tuesday, in between difficult games away to fourth-placed Nottingham Forest and at home to Bristol City in sixth.

The Whites slipped from first to third in the second half of last season before losing out to Derby County in the play-offs.

And their recent form - three defeats in four - has some fans concerned that history could repeat itself this season.

Ollie Watkins of Brentford celebrates after he scores his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Cardiff City at Griffin Park on December 11, 2019...

Watkins is the Championship's joint-top scorer with 19 goals and was linked with a £20 million move to the Premier League in January.

