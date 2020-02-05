14 goals in 16 games attacker gone, West Ham have just made a bad decision - Our view

West Ham have missed an opportunity with Anthony Scully

West Ham have allowed promising young attacker Anthony Scully to leave the club.

BBC Sport reported Scully has joined Lincoln City on a 18 month contract.

It was a low key end to a Hammers career which never really got started.

The youngster should feel unfortunate to be overlooked, after a terrific first half of the season.

The young Irishman was one of two standout players for the Hammers' table topping under-23 side along with Nathan Holland.

This season he has scored a staggering 14 goals in 16 games, including 2 in 2 in the EFL Trophy against senior sides.

He also added five assists to this tally.

Scully started featuring as a striker, rather than a winger, and grabbed the opportunity.

It is easy to look at the fact he has joined a League One side and draw the conclusion automatically that he is not good enough for Premier League level.

But West Ham would never know unless they gave him a proper chance.

Some players can create surprises and elevate their game when given a chance at the top level, especially when they are full of confidence.

West Ham's mistake was not even giving Scully one chance, not even from the substitute's bench.

With misfiring forward Sebastian Haller leading the line, it makes little sense to just give away a prolific potential solution.