'100% trust in you'...Some Leeds United fans send positive message to players

Leeds United fans show Patrick Bamford some support.

Leeds United supporters have been sending positive messages to striker Patrick Bamford.

It is the backlash to the backlash after the striker was blasted following the 1-0 defeat at home to Wigan at the weekend.

A lot of this frustration came with manager Marcelo Bielsa, who chose to leave new signing Jean Kevin Augustin out of the matchday squad.

Bamford performed poorly, but in the previous game he was the match winner, scoring two goals in a comeback victory over Millwall.

Bamford last night posted his first message on Twitter in a month, paying tribute to former Nottingham Forest owner Nigel Doughty, who died eight years ago.

Bamford was a youth team player at Forest at the time.

Leeds face Forest this weekend in a big game at the top of the Championship table. Forest are hoping to cut Leeds' advantage to just four points.

Here is a look at how Leeds fans responded to Bamford's message...

100% trust in you Paddy!!! — C (@how_christopher) February 4, 2020

Every decent Leeds fan is right behind you Patrick, you're an awesome player and always give 110%. Best of luck Saturday, no pressure on you just show the doubters that they're wrong. #ALAW #MOT — Gareth Long (@GarethLong73) February 4, 2020

Smash it on Saturday Pat!! — Dan (@POTUS048) February 4, 2020

Keep believing in yourself, its not all down to you to score the goals work hard give everything the fans at the games are behind you try and look, happy it's dream of many to play professional football — patrick casey mot (@patcorraine) February 4, 2020

Keep your head up Paddy, a lot of love for you at this Club but that's easy to miss when you see the abusive ones I guess. MOT — WePlayAllTheWay (@RyanLUFC91) February 4, 2020