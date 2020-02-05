Quick links

'100% trust in you'...Some Leeds United fans send positive message to players

Dan Coombs
Patrick Bamford of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United fans show Patrick Bamford some support.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United

Leeds United supporters have been sending positive messages to striker Patrick Bamford.

It is the backlash to the backlash after the striker was blasted following the 1-0 defeat at home to Wigan at the weekend.

A lot of this frustration came with manager Marcelo Bielsa, who chose to leave new signing Jean Kevin Augustin out of the matchday squad.

 

Bamford performed poorly, but in the previous game he was the match winner, scoring two goals in a comeback victory over Millwall.

Bamford last night posted his first message on Twitter in a month, paying tribute to former Nottingham Forest owner Nigel Doughty, who died eight years ago.

Bamford was a youth team player at Forest at the time.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds in action during a Leeds United training session at HBF Park on July 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

Leeds face Forest this weekend in a big game at the top of the Championship table. Forest are hoping to cut Leeds' advantage to just four points.

Here is a look at how Leeds fans responded to Bamford's message...

