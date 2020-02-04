Quick links

Young Tottenham Hotspur winger returns after year out injured

Dan Coombs
Tottenham's Jeremie Mukendi featured for the under-23s last night.

Tottenham Hotspur welcomed back winger Jeremie Mukendi to action last night for the under-23s.

Mukendi came off the bench in the 72nd minute of a 2-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion, replacing Rayan Clarke.

This was the 19-year-old's first appearance since January 12 last year in an under-18s fixture.

 

He suffered a serious knee injury and has been out of action for the past year.

Last night was his first ever under-23s game, and a significant moment marking his return.

The London born winger will now hope for further opportunities between now and the end of the season..

Mukendi's comeback was a highlight amid a frustrating night for the under-23s, who were without top striker Troy Parrott.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott scored Tottenham's goal in the first half, but Brighton took the lead after the break and Spurs were unable to get back into the game.

