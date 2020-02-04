Quick links

'Siuuuuu', 'get in': Some Wolves fans react to club announcement

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that Kevin Thelwell is to leave Molineux.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been having their say on Twitter on the club announcement regarding Kevin Thelwell's impending departure from Molineux.

Wolves confirmed on Monday that Thelwell, who had been with the Molineux club for more than 11 years, will take up the role of head of sport at MLS club New York Red Bulls.

Thelwell joined Wolves in 2008 from Derby County as academy manager and rose through the ranks at the club to take on the role of sporting director in 2016.

 

 

He is now set to follow in the footsteps of departing head of medical Phil Hayward - who is heading to LA Galaxy - by heading stateside.

Thelwell was appointed to the Wolves board of directors in August and will now relinquish that role, club chairman Jeff Shi now set to absorb Thelwell's roles and responsibilities as the club reviews their structure.

Here is what some Wolves fans have been saying on social media about the news:

Wolves are back in Premier League action on Friday 14 February when they host fellow Midlands side Leicester City at Molineux.

