'Siuuuuu', 'get in': Some Wolves fans react to club announcement

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that Kevin Thelwell is to leave Molineux.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been having their say on Twitter on the club announcement regarding Kevin Thelwell's impending departure from Molineux.

Wolves confirmed on Monday that Thelwell, who had been with the Molineux club for more than 11 years, will take up the role of head of sport at MLS club New York Red Bulls.

Thelwell joined Wolves in 2008 from Derby County as academy manager and rose through the ranks at the club to take on the role of sporting director in 2016.

He is now set to follow in the footsteps of departing head of medical Phil Hayward - who is heading to LA Galaxy - by heading stateside.

Thelwell was appointed to the Wolves board of directors in August and will now relinquish that role, club chairman Jeff Shi now set to absorb Thelwell's roles and responsibilities as the club reviews their structure.

Here is what some Wolves fans have been saying on social media about the news:

Whatever the reasons ..the New York Red Bulls aint gonna employ anyone that doesnt know what they are doing. And its not many times you see a club director sleepout with the fans to raise funds for the Homeless and @wwfcfoundation — Singhwhenyourewinning (@pedalsingh) February 3, 2020

Lmao Shi taking over the roles of both Dalrymple and Thelwell. What a man. — Wolves stuff (@wwfc_stuff) February 3, 2020

Is there a job @Wolves Jeff Shi isn’t doing himself? I’m pretty sure he was in the Wolfie suit the other weekend ‍♂️ — John Hibbs (@hibbsy) February 3, 2020

GET IN!!! Good luck though Kevin — Dan Vincent (@Dan__Vincent) February 3, 2020

Does Jeff Shi not need sleep? — Danny Rosamond (@DannyRosamond) February 3, 2020

Rightly or wrongly, this will make many Wolves fans happy - I guess someone had to be the brunt of their (often unwarranted) ire once Morgan & Moxie had left the scene.



Best of luck to you, Kevin. — John Kerslake (@JRKerslake) February 3, 2020

YAY!!! — Joe Williams (@Mr_joe_Williams) February 3, 2020

