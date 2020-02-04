Why did Katz kill Heidi in The Stranger? Unravelling the biggest mystery on Netflix

Netflix's The Stranger has been baffling fans since it released on January 30th.

What is The Stranger about?

The Stranger tells the story of several seemingly ordinary suburban families and details how each of them falls apart when a mysterious stranger arrives and unveils their deepest, darkest secrets.

The primary focus of the story sits on Adam (Richard Armitage) and his wife Corrine (Dervla Kirwan) as it's revealed that she faked a pregnancy and a miscarriage.

From there, we learn that this mysterious blackmailing stranger (Hannah John-Kamen) has been meddling in the affairs of several other individuals in the area.

The case of Katz and Heidi

Patrick Katz (Paul Kaye) is one of the few people not to be blackmailed by the mysterious stranger but still manages to get himself involved in the whole sorry mess.

Katz's biggest worry in life is his daughter, who is desperately ill and no doctor he sees can help. On top of that, Katz's police salary can't cover the expensive medical costs of the more high-end treatment.

On the side, Katz undertakes some private investigation work and is approached by a man named Powers, who is being blackmailed by the stranger, to look into the matter.

This brings Katz to Heidi (Jennifer Saunders), who, like Powers, has had dealings with the mysterious stranger and forked out £10,000 to settle a blackmail case.

However, during their interview, Heidi grows suspicious of Katz and tries to leave, panicked that his below-board investigations might get out, he shoots Heidi as she flees, killing her.

A small piece of the puzzle

Katz's killing of Heidi was only a small piece of the puzzle, however, as he continues to spiral out of control as he delves deeper into the case.

Katz is finally led to the mysterious stranger, who is revealed to be a woman by the name of Christine Killane and shoots her too, as well as almost killing Adam who was meeting with the stranger at the time.

Eventually, Katz's crimes eventually catch up with him and he's arrested. However, as the final episode draws to a close, it's revealed that the stranger has disappeared again.

What makes Katz's story all the more unfortunate though, is the fact that his daughter's illness is being caused by her mother who has been slowly poisoning her, making all of Katz's efforts to earn more money and find a cure all the more futile.

