Who plays Sheila in Cold Feet? Sally Rogers is no stranger to comedy!

Cold Feet welcomed back an old cast member for its most recent episode.

The case of ITV's Cold Feet is a strange one.

The show first launched back in 1998 and just as it was reaching the height of its popularity in 2003, it came to a rather sudden end.

That was until 2016 when ITV brought back the much-loved comedy-drama with most elements of the show remaining unchanged for the most part.

Something that is very prominent in the revived series is a slew of health problems affecting Jen and her family, the latest of which leaves her mother, Barbara, bed-bound at the start of episode 4 with Jen debating whether or not her sister Sheila should know.

The story of episode 4

After the ending of episode 3 lefts fans on the edge of their seats, episode 4 wastes no time on tugging fans' heartstrings.

Barbara's worsening condition prompts Jen to reunite with her sister, Sheila, but heartbreak, rather than bringing them together, looks more likely to tear them apart.

Meanwhile, Adam's ankle injury prompts him to spend some time away from work and David's new business endeavour leaves him feeling like a fish out of water.

Who plays Sheila?

In Cold Feet, Sheila is played by Cheshire-born actress Sally Rogers.

Born in 1964, Sally Rogers took up acting at the age of 20 and worked at the Royal National Theatre before making her on-screen acting debut in 1991.

Her first on-screen appearance came in a minor role in the film A Demon in My View before embarking on what has been an impressive career since with arguably her biggest role coming in The Bill where she appeared in over 170 episodes.

What else has Sally Rogers been in?

After making her acting debut in 1991, it wasn't long before more roles came her way.

In 1992, Sally made her first appearance on The Bill, a show which she would return to several times, with her final stint, playing Jo Masters, racking up over 170 episode appearances.

Cold Feet is not the first time Sally has worked alongside James Nesbitt either as the pair shared some screentime in the series Murphy's Law.

Despite Sheila's dramatic nature in Cold Feet, Sally Rogers is no stranger to comedy and has appeared alongside Matt Lucas and David Walliams in their Little Britain and Come Fly with Me series.

Cold Feet continues on at 9pm Monday, February 10th on ITV.