'What a joke', 'Gutted': Some West Ham fans can't believe the club's latest transfer decision

West Ham United have sold attacker Anthony Scully to Lincoln City.

The transfer window ended on Friday night, with West Ham United pulling off a last-gasp move for Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.

Bizarrely, one move had to wait until Monday to be confirmed, as the Hammers chose to sell a promising young prospect.

League One side Lincoln City confirmed on Monday that they have signed West Ham attacker Anthony Scully on a permanent basis, handing him an 18-month deal.

Scully will now head to join Michael Appleton's side, and will hope to play some senior football between now and the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an incredible season for West Ham's Under-23's, racking up 14 goals and five assists in just 16 games.

A Republic of Ireland youth international, Scully has been involved in so many goals this season, and his ability to play wide, behind a striker or up front is very appealing.

Scully's exploits for the Under-23's has resulted in some Hammers fans wanting him to be given a first-team chance, but instead he's heading down to the third tier.

Hammers supporters have been taking to Twitter to react, claiming they're 'shocked' and 'gutted' to hear that Scully has been sold, believing the situation is frustrating and 'a joke', as he deserves to be playing in the first team more than some of the senior players right now.

Shocked to hear whufc

Sold Anthony scully

Should be in our first team

Instead of haller — DaSmurfKicksButt (@cockneyjay37) February 3, 2020

Sad and frustrated to see Anthony Scully leave West Ham for Lincoln City without getting a decent chance with the first team to prove both his talent and potential at the top level; especially given how prolific and influential he has been for West Ham’s U23 side this season. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) February 3, 2020

He deserved an opportunity, our under 23s have had such a Quality season, why haven't some of those given a go at least, ajeti is poor, why haven't some of those at least given a go.......... — Grant Carter (@GrantCa44579231) February 3, 2020

What a joke — SV84 (@SKV2020_) February 3, 2020

Wow. Shocked by that one — Karen Beard (@karenbeardy) February 3, 2020

Good luck Anthony Scully. West Ham’s loss is Lincoln’s gain — Matthew (@mattyattree) February 3, 2020

What a top signing this is for you boys! Gutted we’ve let him go — Brad Palmer (@Mr_BA6) February 3, 2020

Given the service he can finish so he’ll get goals in that league. Give it a few years when we have been relegated a few times we will sign him back — WHUFC_London (@WHUFC_London) February 3, 2020

Good luck mate I'm absolutely gutted you have left us I'd have loved to see you getting mins in the first team all the best for the future Imps you have a gem there look after him — West Ham Ironess (@IronessWest) February 3, 2020