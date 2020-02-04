Quick links

'What a joke', 'Gutted': Some West Ham fans can't believe the club's latest transfer decision

Olly Dawes
West Ham United have sold attacker Anthony Scully to Lincoln City.

The transfer window ended on Friday night, with West Ham United pulling off a last-gasp move for Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen.

Bizarrely, one move had to wait until Monday to be confirmed, as the Hammers chose to sell a promising young prospect.

League One side Lincoln City confirmed on Monday that they have signed West Ham attacker Anthony Scully on a permanent basis, handing him an 18-month deal.

 

Scully will now head to join Michael Appleton's side, and will hope to play some senior football between now and the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an incredible season for West Ham's Under-23's, racking up 14 goals and five assists in just 16 games.

A Republic of Ireland youth international, Scully has been involved in so many goals this season, and his ability to play wide, behind a striker or up front is very appealing.

Scully's exploits for the Under-23's has resulted in some Hammers fans wanting him to be given a first-team chance, but instead he's heading down to the third tier.

Hammers supporters have been taking to Twitter to react, claiming they're 'shocked' and 'gutted' to hear that Scully has been sold, believing the situation is frustrating and 'a joke', as he deserves to be playing in the first team more than some of the senior players right now.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

