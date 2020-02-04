Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'What a clown, shut up': Liverpool fans react to what £44m star has said about them

John Verrall
Angel Di Maria of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) celebrates his second goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, as Jurgen Klopp's side lead the way.

TOPSHOT - Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions league Group A football match between Paris Saint-...

Liverpool fans have taken aim at Angel Di Maria after he told goal.com that Ligue 1 deserves more respect.

The £44 million PSG winger (BBC Sport) has suggested that France’s top division gets too much criticism and cited Liverpool’s dominance of the Premier League, as an example of why.

“Many feel Ligue 1 is weaker than others but look at England,” Di Maria said.

“Liverpool are streets ahead, and when we build up a similar lead it’s because the league isn’t as good?! There are fewer star names here, but the league is really competitive.”

 

Liverpool fans think that Di Maria has spoken completely out of turn though.

And they believe that the Argentinian international is wrong to suggest that Ligue 1 is anywhere near as strong as the Premier League.

Liverpool have indeed dominated English football this term, and have now established a 22 point lead at the top of the division.

But that advantage owes much to the strength of Liverpool’s team, rather than the weaknesses of others.

When Di Maria was playing in the Premier League he lasted just one season with Manchester United, contributing three goals and 11 assists over that time.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch