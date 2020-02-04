'What a clown, shut up': Liverpool fans react to what £44m star has said about them

Liverpool are currently 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, as Jurgen Klopp's side lead the way.

Liverpool fans have taken aim at Angel Di Maria after he told goal.com that Ligue 1 deserves more respect.

The £44 million PSG winger (BBC Sport) has suggested that France’s top division gets too much criticism and cited Liverpool’s dominance of the Premier League, as an example of why.

“Many feel Ligue 1 is weaker than others but look at England,” Di Maria said.

“Liverpool are streets ahead, and when we build up a similar lead it’s because the league isn’t as good?! There are fewer star names here, but the league is really competitive.”

Liverpool fans think that Di Maria has spoken completely out of turn though.

And they believe that the Argentinian international is wrong to suggest that Ligue 1 is anywhere near as strong as the Premier League.

That Is why he flopped at man Utd. — SalahSzn11 (@SalahSzn11) February 4, 2020

Psg finish 6th in prem. Cant handle the pace.

Leicester would win the league over there multiple times — Jason Chung (@JasonCh67689752) February 4, 2020

What a Clown hahahha — Thirrasgo santos (@thiagofake9876) February 4, 2020

Shut up. Klopp would be 50 points ahead in Ligue one. — ` (@CHIEFabinho) February 4, 2020

Hi Angel, you win it every single year, hope this helps. — Steven (@StevenMHigham) February 4, 2020

Place Burnley in France.

They may easily win that league or come in second! — ☢️ (@Edwintstanley) February 4, 2020

Yup, both CL-finalists and EL-finalists. Clearly the english PL is a weak league. — Knaxern (@Knaxern) February 4, 2020

Liverpool have indeed dominated English football this term, and have now established a 22 point lead at the top of the division.

But that advantage owes much to the strength of Liverpool’s team, rather than the weaknesses of others.

When Di Maria was playing in the Premier League he lasted just one season with Manchester United, contributing three goals and 11 assists over that time.