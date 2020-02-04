£16m-rated ace linked with West Ham summer move drops big hint on future

West Ham United manager David Moyes has been linked with a potential summer move for the 21-year-old.

West Ham United have been linked with a move for Moussa Wague but the 21-year-old has dropped a hint about his future that does not bode well for the Hammers' apparent hopes of signing him.

The Sun reported at the weekend that the Premier League side wanted the Barcelona right-back during the January transfer window, and were close to getting a deal done.

Wague would ultimately join Nice on loan from Camp Nou but West Ham boss David Moyes but the report added that Moyes was already planning to make trips to France to scout the player ahead of a potential summer bid.

Following his move to Nice, the Senegal international spoke to French outlet Foot Mercato about the interest in him in January and what the future may hold for him.

"There were other clubs in the ranks, but I chose Nice because I like the style of play very much," said Wague.

"It’s an historic and ambitious club. I really want to grow with this young team, beyond the end of the season. I made the right choice by coming here. I want to continue growing with this club, having a lot of playing time is important for a young player."

Foot Mercato notes that Nice will be able to make Wague’s move permanent for around £8.5million this summer, while the report in The Sun claims Barca would be prepared to sell for £16million.

Wague made just three appearances for Barcelona this season, with two of those in the Champions League (Transfermarkt).

The right-back has played for Senegal's senior national team on 14 occasions and was part of the Teranga Lions' squad that reached the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.