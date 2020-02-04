Some West Ham fans unhappy with BBC pundit

West Ham United ace Robert Snodgrass had a superb game at the weekend but failed to make Alan Shearer's Premier League Team of the Week.

A number of West Ham United fans, as well as some neutrals, have questioned Alan Shearer's selection for the latest Premier League Team of the Week on Twitter.

The Hammers played out a 3-3 draw against Brighton at the London Stadium, with Robert Snodgrass putting in a superb performance.

Snodgrass curled in a pinpoint free kick for Issa Diop to open the scoring on the half-hour mark.

He then added the second with a well-struck drive on half time and appeared to have done enough for a win with a great 20-yard volley just before the hour mark.

Unfortunately, Brighton fought back from 3-1 down to secure a share of the spoils in East London, Pascal Gross and Glenn Murray scoring within minutes of each other late on.

Despite his superb display, Snodgrass did not make Shearer's Team of the Week.

Two Liverpool players, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, plus Tottenham Hotspur newcomer Steven Bergwijn make up the three-man attack.

Here is what some fans said about Snodgrass' snub on social media:

Up next for West Ham is a trip to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City this Sunday.