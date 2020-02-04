Our view: West Brom's reported failed move could be given unexpected lease of life

Mislav Orsic was reported to be one of West Brom's targets during the January window but the move failed to materialise.

Dinamo Zagreb superstar Mislav Orsic was reported to be one of Slaven Bilic's January targets, but on deadline day the move was said to have zero chance of finally being completed (Birmingham Mail).

However, news coming from Croatia seems to have given the failed deal a new lease of life, with Zagreb raving over another talent they have in their ranks - which could mean West Brom might have an easier time of trying to get Orsic in the next window.

The report from Tportal HR seems to hint at Menalo being an obvious replacement for Orsic, should the 27-year-old make a move away from Zagreb.

The Croatian giants could now look to Luka Menalo as the future.

The 23-year-old winger is currently on loan at Slovenian side NK Olimpija and has scored seven goals in 19 outings in the Prva Liga, also managing to assist his teammates on five occasions.

Orsic has scored 11 goals in 14 1.HNL matches, an impressive tally which clearly caught the eyes of Slaven Bilic during the January window. The Zagreb born wide-midfielder also impressed during the UEFA Champions League group stage, scoring four times in just six matches, including a hat-trick against Atalanta on matchday one.

There's no doubt that right now Orsic is the better player, but being four years older, the Croatian club might be tempted to replace him which could open the door for West Brom to swoop in once again.