'Amazing', 'better than Phillips': Some West Brom fans rave about 20-year-old

West Bromwich Albion academy ace Nick Clayton-Phillips scored for the Baggies U23s last night.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to praise Nick Clayton-Phillips for his latest goalscoring heroics for the Baggies' Under-23s in Premier League 2 action.

West Brom claimed a 1-0 victory against local rivals Aston Villa at Bodymoor Heath training ground on Monday night, courtesy of the 20-year-old scoring the only goal of the game.

The Baggies took the lead when George Harmon's cross was deflected into the path of Clayton-Phillips by Jamie Soule, leaving the winger to rifle home from inside the box.

Villa had a chance to equalise from the penalty spot after Saul Shotton was judged to have brought down Michael Tait.

However, Josh Griffiths made a diving save to his left to stop Tyreik Wright from the spot and keep Albion’s advantage intact all the way through to the final whistle.

Clayton-Phillips now has four goals in 13 appearances for West Brom's U23s this season (Soccerway) and as he continues to impress, calls for him to be included by Slaven Bilic in the WBA first team grow ever louder.

Here is some of the mid- and post-match reaction:

Yes lads — Ethan WBA (@wba_ethan) February 3, 2020

He's one of our own — Finn Ellison (@FinnEllison) February 3, 2020

better than phillips — sam (@sammycinnamon_) February 3, 2020

Get this man in the first team — Jordan Brown (@Jordan_Brown29) February 3, 2020

What a strike — Jack (@ftblJackv2) February 3, 2020

Call him up lads — Baggies forever (@BaggiesForever3) February 3, 2020

What a strike. If we have any sense we'll wait till the final year of his contract and then give them a chance and hope they'll sign after waiting 10+ years for a chance with interest from other clubs. Oh no sorry we already do that. — Joshua Bell (@JoshBel82938253) February 4, 2020

Over to you slav — Danny (@dannydalyLK) February 3, 2020

Clayton-Phillips has featured regularly in the Premier League 2 team during the last couple of campaigns and spent the latter stages of the 2018-19 season on loan at National League North side Kidderminster Harriers.