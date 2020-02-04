Blizzard's response to the Warcraft 3 Reforged Metacritic backlash infuriates fans

The response from Blizzard towards the backlash concerning Warcraft 3 Reforged and its Metacritic review bombing has infuriated fans.

Warcraft 3 Reforged has been a terrible launch for Blizzard. There are some who argue that the game isn't as horrible as it's being conveyed, but unfulfilled promises, missing features, and numerous issues have resulted in it being review bombed on Metacritic with fans requesting refunds. The developer has now provided a response and fans aren't exactly happy with the 'non-apology'.

It was previously reported that Blizzard were rejecting refunds for Warcraft 3 Reforged while banning forum users who were trying to assist others in getting their money back. This was a bad look for the once renowned company for obvious reasons, but now it's being reported by outlets such as Polygon that automatic refunds are being granted regardless of playtime.

This is good news for the vocally disgruntled who haven't received the experience they expected, and in regard to this Blizzard have provided a response that somewhat addresses the complaints about the scrapped cinematic cut-scenes that were demonstrated at Blizzcon 2018.

WARCRAFT 3 REFORGED: How to get a refund from Blizzard

Blizzard's response to the Warcraft 3 Reforged Metacritic backlash

Blizzard have provided a response to the overwhelming backlash which has resulted in Warcraft 3 Reforged receiving the lowest user score of any video game on Metacritic.

In a Developer Update on the Blizzard forums, community manager Kaivax has posted a response which opens as follows:

"We’ve been following the discussions the past couple days and want to thank you for your feedback as well as your support. First off, we want to say we’re sorry to those of you who didn’t have the experience you wanted, and we’d like to share our plans for what’s coming next."

The response then continues to say that they're happy the game is out and that they're committed to supporting it post-launch "for a long time to come".

A patch is said to be on the way to fix technical issues such as colour shading, audio bugs, and portrait animations, while also implementing some UI improvements. This patch is estimated to release this week and patch notes will be shared.

The lack of leaderboards and clans is also addressed in the response, and they're said to be features that will be added to the game at an unspecified date.

However, while these missing attractions will be implemented sometime down the road, the cinematic cut-scenes everyone expected will not.

"As we talked about last year at BlizzCon, we did not want the in-game cutscenes to steer too far from the original game. We went a little deeper into the thought process behind that at the show, but the main takeaway is that the campaigns tell one of the classic stories in Warcraft history, and we want to preserve the true spirit of Warcraft III and allow players to relive these unforgettable moments as they were (albeit rebuilt with new animations and the higher fidelity art)."

The scrapped cut-scenes were used to market Warcraft 3 Reforged at Blizzcon 2018 and a lot of fans have considered their removal to be false advertising and a downgrade. It has resulted in accusations that the remaster is simply a reskin rather than anything Reforged.

Blizzards first sentence of the response to the Warcraft 3 Reforged debacle:



"First off, we want to say we’re sorry to those of you who didn’t have the experience you wanted." pic.twitter.com/TQLH5IFfe8 — ShaggySweetness (@SweetnessGaming) February 4, 2020

"Blizzard's awful response"

Blizzard's response to the Warcraft 3 Reforged backlash has been highly scrutinised by a vocal number of fans online.

YouTuber Yong Yea has deemed the response to be "pathetic". He opens his video by citing everything regarded to be wrong with the game such as its unfulfilled promises and tarnishing of the original, and he then goes on to criticise the response as "boilerplate" while addressing very little.

This sentiment has been echoed online with some commenting on the Blizzard forums that "the game is terrible" and that Blizzard's response "does nothing to address it".

A user named Espada provided the following comment:

"Summary:

You aren’t ever going to actually apologize and acknowledge what you did, so instead will just say “sorry to those of you who didn’t have the experience you wanted.”

You are fixing some of the bugs this week.

You are going to add the online features like clans and leaderboards that should have been there Day 1, but aren’t telling us when.

You aren’t going to give us the cutscenes that were promised, and are instead going to insist it’s because you want to “allow players to relive these unforgettable moments as they were.”

You aren’t going to address any of the other questions for a long time, if ever.

Why the hell should we waste any more energy on this company?"

As for on Twitter, the reception hasn't been any better.

CHEAT CODES: For Warcraft 3 Reforged including one-hit kills

Holy shit, blizzard put out a statement on Warcraft 3 reforged that’s basically “you aren’t getting any of what you had back, you’ll get some new stuff you don’t care about way down the line”



The worst possible response I could imagine. — Sanatana Mishra (@SanatanaMishra) February 4, 2020

Oh my gosh. Blizzard's response to Warcraft 3 reforged didn't address ANYTHING. Just server issues and tournaments like cool I don't care. What happened to the original Warcraft 3? This is not showing good signs for Overwatch 2 — Kristallina is pink baby kitty girl! ️ (@KristalTepig) February 4, 2020

imagine being a company that made one of the best games of all time then waiting 17 years and going back and gutting it of all its content then be like sorry guys we'll add the content back in overtime. how disgusting. Live services need to die — Pro (Wayne) (@XProFades) February 4, 2020

It's sad to see one of the greatest game studios of our time get hollowed out and reduced to a mask for greedy conglomerate, Silence of the lambs style. — William B. Strange (@WilliamBStrang1) 4 February 2020

Basically to summarize everything

They did what fallout76 did.

Release an incomplete game, rely on customers to test out the bugs for them, rollout features that's supposed to be on day 1 on a much later date.



O and a giant fuck you to the consumers. — Ziyi Soo (@ZiyiSoo) 4 February 2020