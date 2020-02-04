Victor Orta admits he heard Bayern Munich wanted Leeds man

Leeds United have snapped up striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has told Leeds Live that he heard Bayern Munich wanted Jean-Kevin Augustin in 2018.

The Whites swooped to sign Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig in January, pulling off a major coup to bring the Frenchman to Elland Road.

Augustin spent the first half of the season on loan at Monaco, but made just two league starts in a disappointing stint back in French football.

The 22-year-old has a big reputation though, having hit 14 goals and six assists for RB Leipzig in 59 appearances, before being farmed off to Monaco.

Augustin emerged at Paris Saint-Germain before making a big impact in Germany, and now needs to get back on track and recapture his form.

Leeds will hope that Augustin can fire them to promotion, especially as a permanent deal would become possible if the Whites do make it back to the Premier League.

Orta has now highlighted just how highly-regarded Augustin really is, claiming that he heard Bayern Munich wanted to sign him in the summer of 2018, after his promising first season at Leipzig.

Orta noted that a deal for Augustin was impossible eight months ago, but Leeds have used their small chance now to get him in, claiming he didn't need much analysis because he has been bigged up since the age of 17.

“We need to be realistic about the name of Jean-Kevin for our club,” said Orta. “Eight months ago it was impossible. At 19-years-old he scored nine goals in his first year in the Bundesliga, give five assists. In this moment I remember I heard he had chances to go to Bayern Munich (summer 2018).”

“After 18 months the football happens and then I mentioned to Marcelo there is a small chance to bring on loan with the obligation to buy, a player Jean-Kevin Augustin, a player who doesn’t need a lot of analysis because he was in the showcase when he was 17-years-old,” he added.