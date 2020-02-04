Tottenham's reported free agent target has already been with Spurs as a trialist

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Ted Smith.

Tottenham Hotspur brought in a couple of new faces in January, landing midfielder Gedson Fernandes and winger Steven Bergwijn to bolster Jose Mourinho's squad.

The transfer deadline passed on Friday without Spurs bringing in a striker, but Tottenham may yet have one more signing in mind.

The Echo claim that Tottenham are interested in offering a contract to free agent goalkeeper Ted Smith, but face competition from League One side Southend United.

That may seem slightly bizarre; firstly, Spurs battling with a third-tier side for a signing, and secondly because Smith is a 24-year-old free agent who has been without a club since the end of last season.

Smith made 30 first-team appearances for Southend before being released last summer, but having sold Nathan Bishop to Manchester United, he could return to Roots Hall.

What's interesting is that Spurs have already had a look at Smith. Last summer, Smith joined up with Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham in pre-season, starting in an Under-23 friendly against Ebbsfleet United.

Football.London noted that Spurs were taking a look at Smith as a trialist, considering him for a permanent move – but that never materialised under Pochettino.

Pochettino has moved on now, but Spurs remain keen on Smith. The big appeal of him is that he's an English goalkeeper, meaning he can fill a homegrown spot if needed.

Yet with Hugo Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michel Vorm, Alfie Whiteman, Brandon Austin, Joshua Oluwayemi and Jonathan De Bie in the ranks, signing another goalkeeper would be a surprise for Spurs – even with Smith's brief history with Tottenham.