Tottenham starlet pictured in London rivals' shirt, reported Spurs exit looks likely

Jose Mourinho is unlikely to call up Jonathan Dinzeyi any time soon with Spurs' Premier League 2 regular on trial at Championship outfit QPR.

According to West London Sport, Queens Park Rangers are looking to raid London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur once again with Jonathan Dinzeyi.

As it stands, speedy winger Jack Clarke and skilful midfielder Luke Amos are already on loan at Loftus Road from the Premier League giants while 22-year-old Charlie Owens also swapped Spurs for QPR in 2017.

And, according to West London Sport, highly-rated centre-back Dinzeyi looks set to follow in their footsteps.

The 20-year-old England youth international is at a crossroads in his career, still well down the pecking order at Spurs but set to outgrow the small pond that is reserve-team football sooner rather than later.

A move across London to QPR would certainly boost Dinzeyi’s hopes of proving himself in the senior game, especially as QPR are hardly overloaded with quality central defenders.

Only two teams in the Championship have conceded more goals than Mark Warburton’s side (54 in 30 games), while captain Toni Leistner left to join Cologne on loan during deadline-day.

If Dinzeyi hopes to earn a contract at QPR, he did his chances no harm at all as the U23s beat Coventry City 2-0 on Monday. Not only did Dinzeyi open the scoring after just 11 minutes, he also marshalled the defence effectively en route to a clean sheet.

The youngster’s contract expires in the summer. And with Japhet Tanganga establishing himself as a first-team regular under Jose Mourinho, his route to the first team at Spurs might have been blocked for good.