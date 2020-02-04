Quick links

'This is an absolute joke': Some Villa fans fuming with Dean Smith decision

Dean Smith the manager
Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis has already missed a sizeable chunk of the season with injury.

Keinan Davis of Aston Villa in action during a training session at the club's training ground at Bodymoor Heath on September 25, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Aston Villa fans have been left frustrated after Keinan Davis picked up an injury while playing for their under-23 side.

Davis has only just returned from a hamstring problem, which kept him out for over two months.

However, the striker could now be set for another spell on the sidelines.

 

Davis was taken off in Villa’s under-23 match yesterday, after seemingly picking up another problem.

And Villa supporters have been left annoyed, as they don't understand why the youngster was risked in an under-23 match by Dean Smith

In fairness to Smith he may have been wanting to help Davis get up to speed, by giving him some game time.

However, the risk does seem to have backfired now, with Davis potentially facing further time on the sidelines. 

The good news for Villa is that Mbwana Samatta has at least scored his first goal for the club.

Keinan Davis of Aston Villa in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Charlton Athletic and Aston Villa at The Valley on July 27, 2019 in London, England.

Samatta was brought in to play up-front for Villa for the rest of the season, with Wesley out injured.

If Davis is ruled out for the long-term there will be severe pressure on Samatta’s shoulders to continue scoring, as Villa look to avoid slipping out of the Premier League.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

