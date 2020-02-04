'This is an absolute joke': Some Villa fans fuming with Dean Smith decision

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis has already missed a sizeable chunk of the season with injury.

Aston Villa fans have been left frustrated after Keinan Davis picked up an injury while playing for their under-23 side.

Davis has only just returned from a hamstring problem, which kept him out for over two months.

However, the striker could now be set for another spell on the sidelines.

Davis was taken off in Villa’s under-23 match yesterday, after seemingly picking up another problem.

And Villa supporters have been left annoyed, as they don't understand why the youngster was risked in an under-23 match by Dean Smith.

Swear he’s made out of weetabix — charlie (@charlie__mellor) February 3, 2020

This is an absolute joke. He shouldn't even be playing. — Captain Jack. (@CJ7891234) February 3, 2020

Nah is this a joke — joe (@joeAV_) February 3, 2020

He looked sharp Saturday. Why is he playing — Luke Basnett (@basket38) February 3, 2020

Why, oh why, oh why, has he been allowed/instructed to play. Louie Barry fc awaits — Jack (@JackWillis54) February 3, 2020

This is ridiculous — Luke C E (@MrLukeCE) February 3, 2020

In fairness to Smith he may have been wanting to help Davis get up to speed, by giving him some game time.

However, the risk does seem to have backfired now, with Davis potentially facing further time on the sidelines.

The good news for Villa is that Mbwana Samatta has at least scored his first goal for the club.

Samatta was brought in to play up-front for Villa for the rest of the season, with Wesley out injured.

If Davis is ruled out for the long-term there will be severe pressure on Samatta’s shoulders to continue scoring, as Villa look to avoid slipping out of the Premier League.