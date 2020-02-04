Quick links

'Club is going nowhere': Some Newcastle fans react to Matty Longstaff situation

Brian Heffernan
Brian Heffernan Profile
Matty Longstaff's contract situation is making these Newcastle United fans angry.

According to Chronicle Live, Steve Bruce admits Matty Longstaff's contract situation is concerning and the Newcastle United boss is hoping for some common sense when it comes to the 19-year-old's new deal.

Longstaff's contract is set to run out this summer and, with the midfielder already allegedly attracting interest from around the continent, the Magpies need to be careful they don't blow their chances of securing Longstaff on a new and improved deal.

 

The 19-year-old has played seven times in the Premier League this season, scoring twice, and is yet to get an assist. Although, to even be playing at such a young age is definitely an achievement in itself.

These Newcastle fans are starting to get angry over the seemingly lengthy discussions over a potentially simple contract renewal, they are clearly very keen for Longstaff to be signed on a long-term basis.

One of the fans even claimed the club is showing a lack of ambition, which would certainly be the case if the Magpies let the 19-year-old be poached by another club.

Young homegrown talent is hard to find these days, so you can't blame these Newcastle supporters for letting their feelings be known on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

