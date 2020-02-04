'Club is going nowhere': Some Newcastle fans react to Matty Longstaff situation

Matty Longstaff's contract situation is making these Newcastle United fans angry.

According to Chronicle Live, Steve Bruce admits Matty Longstaff's contract situation is concerning and the Newcastle United boss is hoping for some common sense when it comes to the 19-year-old's new deal.

Longstaff's contract is set to run out this summer and, with the midfielder already allegedly attracting interest from around the continent, the Magpies need to be careful they don't blow their chances of securing Longstaff on a new and improved deal.

The 19-year-old has played seven times in the Premier League this season, scoring twice, and is yet to get an assist. Although, to even be playing at such a young age is definitely an achievement in itself.

These Newcastle fans are starting to get angry over the seemingly lengthy discussions over a potentially simple contract renewal, they are clearly very keen for Longstaff to be signed on a long-term basis.

One of the fans even claimed the club is showing a lack of ambition, which would certainly be the case if the Magpies let the 19-year-old be poached by another club.

Young homegrown talent is hard to find these days, so you can't blame these Newcastle supporters for letting their feelings be known on Twitter.

Newcastle United are now concerned about Matty Longstaff's contract situation #nufc https://t.co/qCDmPSgaIj — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) February 3, 2020

Ki was on £60k, Atsu on about £40k, seen nowt of Bentaleb in two games to suggest he's any better than Matty, surely he's worth at least £25k a week — DavidL1980 (@L1980David) February 3, 2020

well if the club showed some ambition, maybe matty would... — robert walker (@robwnufc) February 3, 2020

Get yourself away matty lad this club is going nowhere If you can’t get in ahead of bentaleb then something is clearly wrong #nufc — PAUL (@nufcneverdies) February 3, 2020

Now they're concerned?! — Wallace Wilson (@WallaceHWilson) February 4, 2020

Should've been done months ago , when he broke into 1st team , only charnley to blame once again — Benbob10 (@ben_bob10) February 3, 2020

Itl be absolutely criminal if the board can’t put a deal on the table for matty watching local talent from a young age then giving them away for peanuts like arma . Pathetic — stephen coulson (@stecoulson9) February 3, 2020