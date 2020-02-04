'The potential he has is amazing': Aitor Karanka waxes-lyrical about £18m Wolves ace

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traore is one of the most feared forwards in the Premier League.

Aitor Karanka has waxed-lyrical about Wolves winger Adama Traore and claimed that the potential he has is 'amazing'.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (03/02/2020 12:25 pm), Karanka, who managed the much-improved Wolves man at Middlesbrough, spoke highly of the thriving Premier League star.

"The first thing is that he's an amazing kid," Karanka told Sky Sports. "When he was with us at Boro, he was 19 or 20-years-old and he was this kind of player who was a pleasure to manage.

"He was always ready to listen. Always ready to learn. I had a session with him every two or three days during the week. I try to manage him as good as possible and I made a mistake because I wanted to have him just in my side when he played.

"I was speaking to other players and they told me that 'Gaffer, don't you think that it's better to give him freedom', and they were right because he started to play more free. Now his improvement has been amazing. For sure, he can do more.

On Traore's physique: "With Adama, he had his own fitness coach and I organise a meeting with his fitness coach and with our fitness coach. And I told him, 'look, we have a dialogue. Look we just need to push. I don't want that you are an amazing coach because Adama's the best. Or my fitness coach wants to put him his best. We need to work together' - the potential he has is amazing."

It has been some journey for Traore in recent years. He started his career at Barcelona, but as a teenager, he signed for Aston Villa in 2015.

That was a big wake up call for the speedster because he suffered relegation with the Midlands outfit and was then snapped up by Karanka the following season.

After making improvements at the Riverside, both under Karanka and Tony Pulis, Wolves snapped him up for a fee of £18 million, as reported by BBC Sport.

Whilst Traore was showing signs of improvements, he hadn't really taken that next step in his career, but since the start of this current campaign, he has been an absolute machine, and now he has gone to another level.

The clear and obvious improvement in his game has been his final ball, but his decision-making and composure in the final third is as dangerous as his speed and power which keeps opposition fullbacks awake at night.