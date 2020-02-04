Swiss star could be huge for Rangers now

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers signed the striker last week.

One of the reasons why Rangers loanee Florian Kamberi fell out with Neil Lennon was the Swiss striker's lack of hunger.

Lennon often aired his frustrations with the Hibernian-owned hitman in public and it led to a breakdown in relationship between the two.

Rangers signed Kamberi on loan from the Easter Road club last week and although he's undoubtedly less effective than he was after first arriving in Scotland, the 24-year-old, who has only managed three goals this season, could be a huge player for the Gers from now until May.

That's because he could potentially be without a club this summer and Kamberi - who scored nine league goals in his first 14 games for Hibs - will need to do everything possible to make the Ibrox side sign him on a permanent basis.

He admitted after moving to Glasgow that it was a 'dream move' for him and Jack Ross revealed [The Scottish Sun] that it would be very hard for him to go back to Leith in light of those comments.

That's bad news for Kamberi because he has ticked off his parent club without knowing if Rangers are going to sign him permanently.

But the good news is that he has the guts of four months to make a big, big statement to light Blues boss Steven Gerrard and the only way to do that is by rediscovering the form from his early days at Hibs - and that'll benefit Gerrard.

With Rangers competing in three competitions, and Jermain Defoe being ruled out for five to six weeks, Alfredo Morelos isn't going to bail out the Gers each and every time that they need a goal.

But Kamberi, knowing how uncertain his future is at two clubs, should be motivated to be the game-changer that Gerrard will need.